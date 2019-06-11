Amazon donates $3 million to support Arlington affordable housing initiatives

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced Tuesday a $3 million donation to boost Arlington County’s affordable housing efforts. At the same time it announced the gift to the Arlington Community Foundation, Amazon also said it would…

At the same time it announced the gift to the Arlington Community Foundation, Amazon also said it would make a $5 million donation to Seattle nonprofits to fight homelessness in the e-commerce and web services giant’s hometown.

The money comes several weeks after Holly Sullivan, Amazon’s vice president of worldwide economic development, and Jay Carney, senior vice president for global corporate affairs, said the company was in a position to plan for growth in Greater Washington and avoid the housing issues experienced in Seattle simultaneous with Amazon’s explosive growth there.

Arlington is home to Amazon’s second headquarters, expected to grow to at least 25,000 employees over the next 15 years.

In a statement, Carney said that affordable housing are the real concerns in Seattle and the D.C. area.

“We believe this gift can help offer additional housing…