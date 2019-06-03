Amazon announces free one-day shipping for 10M products, upping ante in its battle with Walmart

Amazon.com Inc. will offer free one-day shipping to Prime members for roughly 10 million products, the company announced Monday in what appears to be a direct response to Walmart’s similar offer. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has…

Amazon.com Inc. will offer free one-day shipping to Prime members for roughly 10 million products, the company announced Monday in what appears to be a direct response to Walmart’s similar offer.

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been incrementally introducing free one-day shipping for months — late last year, Prime members in 10,000 cities and towns enjoyed what many coast-to-coast will get now. During Amazon’s April earnings call, CFO Brian Olsavsky said the company would replace two-day with one-day, but suggested at the time that one-day shipping would take a “significant amount of time to achieve,” and that some zip codes would enjoy it before others.

Then, in mid-May, Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) announced it would offer free next-day delivery for about 200,000 products. The Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer, Amazon’s chief competitor, also took a swipe at Amazon on Twitter for requiring $119 annual Prime membership to get free one-day shipping.

