Airline food workers authorize a strike at Reagan National

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 12, 2019 7:49 pm 06/12/2019 07:49pm
Dozens of workers in hair nets and white coats walked out of a nondescript building just south of Terminal A at Reagan National Airport on Wednesday having voted unanimously to authorize a strike, just as similar votes took place at airports across the country.

The members of Unite Here, a union representing the airline culinary workers, were being asked to approve a strike if the union can’t get two major airline food providers, LSG Sky Chefs and Gate Gourmet, to raise wages and expand health insurance coverage. The results were announced Thursday morning.

About 160 local members at DCA are among roughly 18,000 Unite Here members at airports in 21 cities who could have participated in the vote.

Among them, Eyerusalem Retta, a 51-year-old woman who’s worked in the building for three decades loading prepping beverage carts. She’s never earned more than $13.25, which she said is not enough to live on.

“It’s hard work,” Retta said. “At the end of the day…

