After FBI raid, D.C. Council chairman calls for removal of Jack Evans as committee chair

Within hours of the FBI’s raid Friday morning on D.C. Council member Jack Evans’ Georgetown home, a few of his colleagues have begun calling for his removal as head of the finance and revenue committee, an effort now led by Chairman Phil Mendelson.

Mendelson said in a statement Friday he will launch an investigation into Evans, D-Ward 2, and seek to remove him as committee chairman after a Metro ethics probe found that Evans had advertised his position as Metro chairman to land his own private sector work.

“I will be appointing an ad hoc committee to conduct its own investigation; and I will remove Mr. Evans as Chairman of the Committee on Finance and Revenue,” Mendelson said in the statement. “Our rules require that this latter action be approved by the full Council, which will happen in early July.”

If approved, the move will have implications for a local business community that has long sought Evans to drive its initiatives through the council, from tax abatements to public financing…