A look at the finer details of the Potomac Yard Metro station design

The $370 million Potomac Yard Metro station is entering the down and dirty phase of design review, one of the final steps before construction can finally get underway. The city of Alexandria, Washington Metropolitan Area…

The $370 million Potomac Yard Metro station is entering the down and dirty phase of design review, one of the final steps before construction can finally get underway.

The city of Alexandria, Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority and Potomac Yard Constructors, the private joint venture picked to build the station, have submitted a design for an upcoming evaluation by the city’s Board of Architectural Review.

The station design calls for a stone base, a metal canopy and metal louvers, a glass curtain wall and exo-skeleton system, a standing seam metal roof and roof skylight panels. There will be bathrooms on the eastern side, between a set of elevators and an electrical room.

The station will be sited on the east side of the railroad tracks, and will be slightly visible, though shielded by trees, from the nearby George Washington Memorial Parkway. The main entrance pavilion will be located on the west side of the tracks, steps from the Potomac Yard Shopping Center and future…