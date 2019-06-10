A Letter, Vladimir Putin and New Charges for Argentina’s Kirchner

As Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, Argentina‘s controversial former president, undergoes trial over a slew of corruption charges, perhaps the most surprising accusation leveled against her has ties to an unlikely figure: Russian President Vladimir Putin.…

As Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, Argentina‘s controversial former president, undergoes trial over a slew of corruption charges, perhaps the most surprising accusation leveled against her has ties to an unlikely figure: Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Prosecutors say Kirchner allegedly possessed a stolen and historically important letter from one of the greatest heroes of Latin America’s independence from Spain. Police discovered the letter, written in 1835, from the Argentine General José de San Martin to Bernardo O’Higgins, considered the founding father of Chile, during a raid on Kirchner’s Patagonian home in a separate corruption case.

[MORE: Countries Seen to Offer the Deepest Veins of History]

The letter went missing in 1979 when the O’Higgins Institute, dedicated to preserving the memory of the Chilean leader, moved offices in Santiago. But if the discovery was unexpected, Kirchner’s explanation for her possessing it is even more surprising.

In her recently published memoir, ” Sinceramente” (Sincerely), the populist politician who led Argentina from 2007 to 2015 tells the story of how Putin gifted her the letter.

“When I opened the box and was able to see the original letter from San Martin to O’Higgins, I almost died,” she writes. The Russian leader said that he had bought it in New York. “I confess that if he wanted to impress me, he had achieved it, and gone way beyond that.”

A spokesman for Putin declined to comment on the letter, Russia’s state-owned Tass news agency reported.

[MORE: Global Survey Ranks Russia Nearly as Powerful as the U.S.]

Prosecutors have now charged Kirchner with “hiding, destroying or illegally exporting historical documents.” It is now more than one of nearly a dozen indictments she faces, although most of the rest relate to alleged kickbacks for public works contracts.

A stalling economy and graft allegations long dogged her administration, with reports of her and her late husband and predecessor as president, Nestor Kirchner, multiplying their wealth inexplicably during their time in power. In one of the more colorful incidents, one of her former ministers was caught throwing millions of dollars in plastic bags over a perimeter wall into a convent.

Yerko Torrejón, the historian and general secretary of the O’Higgins Institute, declined to say whether he believes Kirchner should have known of the letter’s problematic provenance. He is calling for the letter to be returned to Chile.

“What I do think is telling is that this letter, once it was received from Putin, should have been put through a process and then, at the very least, been given to some kind of public institution to look after, rather than ending up in her home.”

In the letter (see page 63 for the text in Spanish), written by San Martin from his exile in Paris, to O’Higgins, who lived in Lima at the time, the general’s “fondness” for his erstwhile comrade is clear, Torrejón says.

The revelation comes at a critical moment for Kirchner, 66, who is mounting a political comeback. Despite feverish expectation that she would run for president in Argentina’s elections in October, she recently announced that she would be a vice presidential candidate, on the ticket of Alberto Fernández, Kirchner’s former chief of the cabinet of ministers.

[MORE: The 10 Most Corrupt Countries in the World, Ranked By Perception]

An ally not just of Putin but other international leaders with polemical reputations, including Venezuela‘s Hugo Chávez and Iran‘s Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, Kirchner was deeply disliked by much of the Argentine electorate when she left office. Her successor, the center right Mauricio Macri, largely won on his promise to restore clean and competent government.

However, after a promising start, strategic mistakes by the Macri administration have left the Argentine economy once again on the brink of collapse, with an inflation rate of nearly 50% in 2018. That has opened the door for Kirchner and Fernández, who now lead Macri in at least one poll.

Nevertheless, victory could leave Kirchner more legally exposed than ever. Currently, she is a senator, giving her immunity from jail, but not prosecution. But there is a legal debate over whether presidents and vice presidents enjoy similar protection, meaning that if she were elected, she could face being arrested while in office and jailed for years.

More from U.S. News

Argentines Among Most Anxious Over Democratic Institutions

The 10 Most Corrupt Countries in the World, Ranked By Perception

The 25 Best Countries in the World

A Letter, Vladimir Putin and New Charges for Argentina’s Kirchner originally appeared on usnews.com