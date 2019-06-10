202
A cold email helped Lionstone land Virginia Tech Innovation Campus

June 10, 2019
How did Lionstone Investments snag Virginia Tech’s $1 billion innovation campus away from Stonebridge Associates’ Oakville Triangle? Partly through a well-timed message, said an executive with the Houston-based firm.

“We kind of just cold emailed them,” said Bailey Jones, Lionstone’s vice president of real estate acquisitions. “We thought we had a great site and that it was worth a shot.”

There were a variety of factors that made Lionstone’s 65 acres in the northern portion of Potomac Yard, near the planned Potomac Yard Metro station, the ideal location for the 2 million-square-foot campus, according to the elected leaders, university officials and developers who spoke during Monday’s announcement of the campus location. The campus will initially be 1 million square feet but could double in size if a second phase is built.

