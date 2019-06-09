9 Women in Finance to Follow on Twitter

Who to follow on Twitter if you’re interested in learning about money. The financial industry is notoriously dominated by men, but that doesn’t mean your Twitter feed needs to be. If you’re looking for some…

Who to follow on Twitter if you’re interested in learning about money.

The financial industry is notoriously dominated by men, but that doesn’t mean your Twitter feed needs to be. If you’re looking for some #fintwit from women in finance, look no further. Here are nine women in finance to follow on Twitter. They’ve got it all: money management strategies, investing tips, life advice and some humor, too, because, really, what fun is reading tweets about money if it doesn’t come with a few laughs.

Rianka R. Dorsainvil

As a certified financial planner as well as the founder and president of virtual comprehensive fee-only financial planning firm Your Greatest Contribution, Rianka Dorsainvil is not only a female financial professional, she’s also a woman entrepreneur. This “unicorn” in the financial planning world regularly tweets about financial tips for both investors and advisors. As a CFP Board Ambassador, she’s a go-to resource for all things related to the CFP exam, too.

Twitter handle: @Rianka_D

Misty Lynch

Misty Lynch always has an informative article to tweet about, such as how to save money in your 20s or what moms really want for Mother’s Day. Also why “Steve Madden’s Classic Platform Sandal Is Making A Comeback,” because sometimes you need life advice, not just financial advice. Off Twitter, this CFP and behavioral financial advisor blogs at RelatableWealth.com. She started blogging as a way to hold herself accountable for not buying things she didn’t need; Lynch realized sometimes purchasing things only adds stress to your life.

Twitter handle: @relatablewealth

Mary Beth Storjohann

Mary Beth Storjohann’s Twitter account is full of helpful financial planning tips, from overcoming money anxiety to talking about money with your spouse to estate planning and entrepreneur planning. She founded Workable Wealth to help professional and entrepreneurial women, young couples and families find financial security. She also recently became the CMO of @AbacusWealth. Just don’t call her “Mary.”

Twitter handle: @marybstorj

Cathy Curtis

Cathy Curtis’ feed is a veritable gold mine of financial and investing tips. As a CFP, she founded Curtis Financial Planning, an independent investment advisory and financial planning firm located in Oakland, California. She’s dedicated to helping independent women take control of their finances. Of course, that doesn’t mean men can’t benefit from following her on Twitter, too.

Twitter handle: @cathycurtis

Meg Bartelt

At the intersection of #womenintech and #financialplanning you’ll find Meg Bartelt. A former technical writer in Silicon Valley, Bartelt knows what it means to be a woman in tech and the challenges such women face beyond the office. She founded Flow Financial Planning, a fee-only virtual financial planning firm to help women in tech take advantage of all the industry has to offer. Whether you’re a woman in tech or just plain human, Bartelt is someone to follow on Twitter to help you take charge of your financial life.

Twitter handle: @MegBartelt

Carolyn McClanahan

Holistic financial planning takes on a whole new meaning where Carolyn McClanahan is concerned. As both a physician and financial planner, she tweets about the intersection of health and finance. Wondering how to manage the costs of health care in retirement? She’s got you covered. Long-term care planning? You bet. What’s happening with health care reform? She’s all over that, too. Who to follow on Twitter for healthy financial guidance? @CarolynMcC.

Twitter handle: @CarolynMcC

Sonya Dreizler

Newsflash: ESG, SRI and impact investing are not the same thing. Confused? Sonya Dreizler will clear it all up for you with her tweets. This former RIA and broker dealer CEO founded Solutions With Sonya to help financial firms drive the adoption of ESG, SRI and impact investing as they grow in popularity among investors. Her tweets often include links to podcasts and videos, so if reading isn’t your thing, there’s other ways to learn. And if you happen to be in the right place at the right time, you may even catch her speaking “live” at a conference.

Twitter handle: @SonyaDreizler

Lazetta Rainey Braxton

Lazetta Rainey Braxton’s Twitter tagline says it all: “Financial Planner for the Rest of Us.” As the founder and CEO of Financial Fountains, Braxton is on a mission to bring financial planning to the masses. Her tweets cover it all, from finding a financial advisor who understands you to the financial struggles faced by everyday Americans and to how the African American community approaches money. Whoever and wherever in life you are, Braxton is a financial planner to follow on Twitter.

Twitter handle: @lazettabraxton

Stephanie Sammons

#Midlife meets #StrongWomen in this CFP’s Twitter feed. Follow her on Twitter for financial tips every professional woman could benefit from, particularly those in the midlife zone. Stephanie Sammons is the founder of Sammons Wealth Management and recently started a financial podcast: “Midlife Money Gal.” As if these accomplishments weren’t enough, she’s also a best selling author and performing singer-songwriter. #YouGoGirl.

Twitter handle: @StephSammons

9 Women in Finance to Follow on Twitter originally appeared on usnews.com