9 Media and Entertainment Stocks to Buy for Dividends

The media industry may seem like a challenging place in 2019. Beyond the digital disruption to traditional outlets thanks to mobile and streaming options, there also is increased focus on marketing practices that some see as an invasion of privacy. Income investors, however, know broad pessimism about an industry often leads to bargain valuations and investments that generate reliable dividends despite all the doomsday talk. There is a customer base that lends itself to a long-term, income-oriented strategy. Even Warren Buffett has a history of investing in local newspapers for precisely these reasons. If you’re looking for dividends, then, consider one of these nine media stocks with generous paydays for an income portfolio.

AMC Entertainment Holdings (ticker: AMC)

Filmgoers recognize AMC, the theater giant that has a stake in more than 630 cinemas in the U.S. and another 370 or so in Europe adding up to more than 11,000 big screens. Reach like that ensures a steady stream of revenue for this stock, since there is always strong baseline demand for movies even in the age of mammoth plasma-screen TVs. There’s just something magical about the silver screen, and AMC’s continued investment in premium recliners and in-seat food service makes it a treat customers enjoy. With a dividend that is almost twice the typical large-cap stock, income investors have a reason to stick with AMC, too.

Current yield: 4%

Cinemark Holdings (CNK)

Another cinema entry is Cinemark, which operates 340 theaters in the U.S. and more than 200 across South America, from Chile to Panama. All told, CNK manages about 6,000 screens worldwide. Operating a large-scale movie network requires big capital expense, but once it’s up and running you enjoy the benefit of close relationships with studios and a near-monopoly on the biggest blockbusters when they debut. And considering this season’s major hit “Avengers: Endgame” could gross a staggering $3 billion globally, it is very clear that streaming video options at home haven’t killed the appeal of cinemas.

Current yield: 3.7%

National CineMedia (NCMI)

National CineMedia, a different kind of movie stock, manages various forms of in-theater advertising. This includes pre-show videos as well as a “lobby entertainment network” that can include smaller screens, signage and other ad opportunities located near the snack bar or restrooms. NCMI inks long-term agreements with theaters, giving these partners a cut of the revenue in exchange for the real estate to serve its ads, making it a win-win arrangement theaters are eager to keep in place to juice their profits. And as NCMI shares that cash with shareholders via a double-digit dividend, it’s also an investment worth considering for dividend portfolios seeking media stock exposure.

Current yield: 10.3%

Outfront Media Inc. (OUT)

Outfront is another unique advertising play, with a focus on billboard and mass transit ads such as on buses. It’s not a particularly glamorous business, but with projected revenue growth of more than 8% this year, it’s clear that brands see the benefit of real-world advertising. As with many of the stocks on this list, reach is key because it ensures long-term relationships with customers and operations that allow for economies of scale. Outfront has partnerships with New York City and Los Angeles transit systems and the expertise that makes it a go-to option for big brands.

Current yield: 5.4%

Interpublic Group (IPG)

IPG is another advertising firm, operating consumer advertising, digital marketing, public relations and other specialized communications strategies for a wide array of clients. This range includes sports and event marketing to corporate branding to product awareness. Taking its roots in advertising icon McCann, which famously created Coca-Cola’s “It’s the Real Thing” tagline in the 1970s and Rice-a-Roni’s catchy 1980s jingle, IPG has become the choice for some of the biggest brands in advertising after a series of high-profile mergers and acquisitions over the last decade or so. This has ensured it has the top talent and the best relationships with top clients across a variety of industries.

Current yield: 4.1%

Omnicom Group (OMC)

Another advertising agency of note is Omnicom, a firm that bills itself as a digital leader in website analytics, content marketing, social media and other 21st century services in addition to the classic channels of print or broadcast media. It operates worldwide, from North America to Europe to Africa to Australia, and like IPG has a staggering array of clients across industries and geographies. This is crucial, both for a diversification of revenue as well as for the kind of scale necessary for a media company to succeed. After all, big advertising campaigns require a global approach and broad reach.

Current yield: 3.2%

Meredith Corp. (MDP)

Meredith Corp. is one of the largest owners of magazines, TV stations and radio outlets in the nation. With nearly 100 years of history and big brands under its belt that include Better Homes and Gardens magazine, the firm began as a purely print endeavor but has evolved to include broadcast and internet-based outlets such as cooking site AllRecipes.com. Although it’s hard to imagine revenue growing substantially in an era when cable TV and magazine subscriptions are declining, it’s also naïve to think that either outlet is simply disappearing. Continued baseline demand will ensure strong income potential in this stock for the foreseeable future.

Current yield: 4.2%

Gannett Co. (GCI)

Gannett is the newspaper giant behind USA Today, the No. 2 print publication in the United States behind only the Wall Street Journal, as well as about 150 local news brands in the U.S. and another 150 or so in the United Kingdom. It’s worth noting that USA Today still boasts some 7 million readers of its paper product — and with 21 million downloads of its mobile apps, Gannett is not sitting out the digital revolution. Revenue remains fairly flat, but with consistent profits, a strong history of dividends and a large yield, it is worth considering GCI stock as a long-term income-oriented investment.

Current yield: 7.7%

A.H. Belo Corp. (AHC)

Far less known but equally noteworthy as an income play in the media sector is A.H. Belo, the publisher of the Dallas Morning News and several local media outlets across Texas, including some Spanish-language publications. The firm is small, at just under $100 million in market capitalization, but is highly specialized. It also has a strong history of generous dividends to shareholders, and right now boasts a yield that is roughly four times that of the typical stock in the S&P 500 index. There are risks in going smaller, to be sure, but that kind of payday makes AHC worth a look.

Current yield: 8.6%

