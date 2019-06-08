8 Ways to Save on Wedding Gifts

Discover thoughtful, unique and inexpensive wedding gifts. Weddings aren’t only costly for couples. According to the 2018 Wedding Guest Study from The Knot, an online wedding marketplace, guests spent $289 on average for gifts. “It’s…

Weddings aren’t only costly for couples. According to the 2018 Wedding Guest Study from The Knot, an online wedding marketplace, guests spent $289 on average for gifts. “It’s a common misconception that you’re required to put yourself in debt if you’re attending a wedding,” says Kylie Carlson, founder of International Academy of Wedding and Event Planning, which provides training for wedding planners, designers and stylists. “In reality, traveling to celebrate a loved one’s big day is actually enough of a gift for most couples, when you also need to factor in costs for flights and accommodations.” So, if you want to find a thoughtful gift without blowing your budget, follow these eight money-saving tips.

Set a realistic budget.

Misty Lynch, certified financial planner at John Hancock, a financial services company, says a good way of deciding how much to spend on gifts for wedding-related events is by using the 20-20-60 rule. “Create an overall gift budget and then divide it into the following proportions: 60 percent reserved for the wedding gift, 20 percent for the engagement party and 20 percent for the wedding shower,” Lynch says. If your budget is $200, $120 would go toward the wedding gift, $40 toward the engagement party and another $40 toward the wedding shower. Once you determine how much to spend on a gift for an upcoming wedding, look for new opportunities to save by scaling back on discretionary expenses and cushioning your monthly budget.

Buy off-registry.

Just because a bride and groom register at one specific store doesn’t mean you have to shop exclusively there. Instead, use the registry as a starting point. “Find an item or two the couple wants and then do some price shopping,” says Logan Allec, certified public accountant and owner of Money Done Right, a personal finance site that offers insights on how to make money from home and online. “Just don’t forget to mark the item off the couple’s actual registry to make sure no one else purchases it.” Price-comparison sites like PriceGrabber and Google Shopping will help you compare gift options quickly. Sweeten the deal by searching for coupons from sites like RetailMeNot or CouponCause.com.

Buy discount gift cards.

A variety of online sites, including Raise, Cardpool, Gift Card Castle and ABC Gift Cards, sell gift cards to popular wedding gift retailers at a discount. Since you can often find discounted gift cards for stores offering wedding gifts, there’s a good chance you could snag one for the retailer where the bride and groom have created a registry. “I’m routinely able to score $100 gift cards for $80 at popular wedding registry sites,” Allec says. When ordering a physical gift card, give yourself time as these can take a few weeks to arrive in the mail. Otherwise, these same sites offer e-gift cards that can be redeemed online and available for use within 24 hours.

Stockpile credit card and travel rewards.

Your credit card rewards and frequent flyer miles and points can come in handy when it’s time to purchase a wedding gift. Prepare ahead by stockpiling airline miles that you can transfer to the bride and groom or redeem credit card points toward a gift purchase or retail gift card, which can be used to offset the cost of a present or given as the actual gift. Some credit cards even offer a discount on retail cards when using points. For instance, the Chase Ultimate Rewards program offers 10 percent off cards to retailers like Kohl’s, so you can maximize rewards.

Provide a professional service.

If you have an applicable skill that a bride or groom may be looking for, gifting your service can alleviate the stress of finding the right professional at the right price. For instance, a hairdresser could do the bride’s hair for free, while a photographer might cover the engagement shoot. Alternatively, investing your time in assisting with wedding errands can also be valuable, says Kevin Dennis, owner of Fantasy Sound Event Services. Even offering to pet sit while the couple takes their honeymoon is a generous gesture. Make sure to speak with the couple about what services they need help with to ensure they don’t feel pressured to accept, and make sure they’re comfortable with you offering DIY assistance, Dennis advises.

Contribute to a cash registry.

Many brides and grooms are using alternative registries like HoneyFund, a free honeymoon and cash wedding gift registry, and Feather the Nest, an online gift registry for real estate needs such as home down payments or renovation expenses. Contributing to such registries allows you to give a meaningful present at whatever price you can afford since there is no minimum set amount you have to give. “This takes the pressure off of you for finding an expensive gift and you can decide how much money you’re comfortable with spending,” Dennis says.

Go in on a group gift.

When a couple registers for a big-ticket item — think: espresso machine or luggage set — it’s the perfect opportunity to gather a few friends or family members to chip in to buy a more expensive item. Going in on a group gift allows everyone splitting the cost to stay on budget while giving something more valuable, says Olga Reznikova, founder of the wedding blog WeddingForward.com. When determining how many people to include, look at the total gift cost and determine a reasonable amount of money each person is willing to contribute.

Make something.

Gifts don’t have to be expensive to offer a wow factor, says Samara Shahzad, founder of GiftGoonie.com, a gift blog. In fact, spending a little time to put together a gift basket filled with items that complement the bride and grooms’ interests allows you to give something personalized and unique. For instance, put together a travel-themed gift basket to a bride and groom that’s customized to their honeymoon destination. Those who enjoy crafting can arrange items from the wedding, such as the invitation, escort cards, rose petals and other small items in a memory box or scrapbook. “If you put a bit of thought and effort, you can come up with some great ideas that do not break the bank,” Shahzad says.

