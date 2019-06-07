7 Best Invesco Oppenheimer Funds for Retirement Accounts

OppenheimerFunds is now Invesco-OppenheimerFunds. Investors looking to diversify their retirement accounts, whether actively saving or in retirement, can look to a few funds from Invesco-Oppenheimer. David Kathman, mutual fund analyst at Morningstar says, one of…

OppenheimerFunds is now Invesco-OppenheimerFunds.

Investors looking to diversify their retirement accounts, whether actively saving or in retirement, can look to a few funds from Invesco-Oppenheimer. David Kathman, mutual fund analyst at Morningstar says, one of the firm’s strengths for many years is in international investing. Since so many investors’ portfolios are heavily centered on domestic equity, adding international funds, whether developed or emerging markets, can add some diversification and smooth out returns. Kathman says investors should keep in mind that Invesco recently bought the Oppenheimer fund family from MassMutual, which gives these funds a slightly different name for investors searching for them. Below are seven Invesco Oppenheimer mutual funds for investors to consider.

Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets (ticker: ODMAX)

ODMAX is a diversified emerging markets fund that is popular among financial advisors, says Craig Bolanos, CEO of Wealth Management Group in suburban Chicago. In asset classes such as emerging markets, “there’s plenty of empirical evidence to suggest that outperformance can be garnered through good active management. And certainly the team that is responsible for their developing markets funds has delivered that,” he says. ODMAX is a high-growth large-cap fund that looks for firms that benefit from growth trends in emerging markets. It has a five-star rating at Morningstar, one of its silver medalists and is No. 17, among best mutual funds for diversified emerging markets in U.S. News rankings.

Invesco Oppenheimer International Growth Fund (OIGAX)

Kathman says this fund is co-managed by George Evans and Robert Dunphy. Evans has been Oppenheimer’s chief investment officer for equities for more than 20 years and has a solid track record. It’s a big fund, with more than $19 billion in assets under management, which can sometimes make it hard for managers to invest, but he says it owns big, liquid international growth stocks, so liquidity isn’t an issue. It looks for companies that will benefit from durable secular trends and generally has a below-category median debt/capital ratio and above-median returns on assets.

Invesco Oppenheimer International Diversified Fund (OIDAX)

OIDAX has a strong track record of outperformance on both an absolute and a risk-adjusted basis, says Todd Rosenbluth, senior director of ETF and mutual fund research for CFRA in New York City. It’s a well-diversified fund, and the volatility is low. It’s a fund of funds, which provides access to three other top-rated Invesco Oppenheimer funds to give investors both developed and emerging markets exposure. The management has been in place for 14 years, Rosenbluth notes. “This is a strong fund. Investors need to have diversification to international markets and one core fund can play a role in that,” he says.

Invesco Oppenheimer International Bond Fund (OIBAX)

For investors looking for international bond diversification in retirement, Brian Pirri, a partner at New England Investment and Retirement Group in North Andover, Massachusetts, has used OIBAX. The fund holds mostly sovereign debt, at 65%, with 13% corporate bonds. It’s a well-diversified fund, with the top five assets comprising only 12% of holdings. The fund holds issuance from Mexico, the U.K., Greece and South Africa, among others. “This gets us access to the international fixed income space which we like as a means of reducing risk and acting as a diversifier to the risks of global equity markets,” he says.

Invesco Oppenheimer Main Street Mid Cap Fund (OPMSX)

A domestic mid-cap blend fund with a slight growth tilt to it, OPMSX has a strong track record of outperformance without taking on too much risk, Rosenbluth says. He likes some of its holdings, such as Noble Energy (NBL) and Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN). It’s a diversified fund, with industrials and technology the top two sectors the fund holds. The management team has been in place since 2012, since the fund’s inception, he says. “This is a good fund that, if you’re not yet near retirement and are willing to take on a bit more risk, this is a good way to play the mid-cap space,” he says.

Invesco Oppenheimer Main Street Fund (MSIGX)

Although this fund has struggled recently, MSIGX has a “pretty good” track record going back nearly 15 years, says Kathman. The fund’s managers, led by Manind “Mani” Govil, uses a combination of quantitative models and fundamental analysis to pick stocks, which Kathman says is a solid strategy. It has an emphasis on quality and valuation. It’s a domestic large-cap blend. Kathman says the team is very stable and its tenure of nearly 15 years together is unusual in the fund industry. This is a Morningstar bronze medalist fund and charges a fee of 0.89%, which Kathman says is below average for the category.

Invesco Oppenheimer Discovery Mid-Cap Growth Fund (OEGAX)

OEGAX is a mid-cap sibling to the small-cap Invesco Oppenheimer Discovery fund (OPOCX), Kathman says. While OPOCX is closed to new investors, this mid-cap fund is not. In fact, OEGAX is run by the same team as OPOCX, headed by Ron Zibelli, with Justin Livengood as his co-manager. Zibelli uses the same stock-picking strategy, but applies it to mid-caps: find stocks with strong, consistent growth which have skilled managers and sustainable competitive advantages. “These guys have done a really good job of finding (stocks) that have pretty good potential, but aren’t as risky. They have pretty good downside protection relative to other similar funds,” he says.

Best-performing mutual funds from Invesco-OppenheimerFunds.

— Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets (ODMAX)

— Invesco Oppenheimer International Growth Fund (OIGAX)

— Invesco Oppenheimer International Diversified Fund (OIDAX)

— Invesco Oppenheimer International Bond Fund (OIBAX)

— Invesco Oppenheimer Main Street Mid Cap Fund (OPMSX)

— Invesco Oppenheimer Main Street Fund (MSIGX)

— Invesco Oppenheimer Discovery Mid-Cap Growth Fund (OEGAX)

More from U.S. News

The Best Performing Fidelity Funds for Retirement

10 Ways to Maximize Your Retirement Investments

7 Best Performing Funds for Your 401(k)

7 Best Invesco Oppenheimer Funds for Retirement Accounts originally appeared on usnews.com