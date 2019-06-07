7 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Under $10

Some investors would like a larger stake. Some income investors feel strongly about buying a substantial stake in their favorite company, in round lots of hundreds or even thousands of shares. Sadly, as stocks splits…

Some investors would like a larger stake.

Some income investors feel strongly about buying a substantial stake in their favorite company, in round lots of hundreds or even thousands of shares. Sadly, as stocks splits become more rare and select companies now trade north of $1,000 for a single share, it is increasingly difficult to buy a large amount of shares in many companies. However, there is a certain comfort for some in holding a bigger chunk of a company — particularly when your dividends are very much offered on a per-share basis. If looking for low-priced income stocks appeals to you, then consider these seven dividend payers trading for less than $10 a share.

Ford Motor Co. (ticker: F)

Auto icon Ford stock is roughly half what it was selling for five years ago. However, with shares in the $9 range and a big-time dividend yield, this fallen giant may still have something to offer. Shares have rallied nicely in 2019 on new optimism, even if they are still down from prior highs. And looking forward, annual distributions remain less than half of annual earnings per share. While big-picture trends such as ridesharing, electric vehicles and self-driving technologies are creating plenty of uncertainty, Ford has a big enough brand and operations to navigate industry changes.

Current yield: 6.3%

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (SID)

A much different company but perhaps equally attractive on its future turnaround potential and big current dividend is Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional, a major producer of steel for South America that is based in Brazil. Challenges to the regional economy over the last several years have taken a toll, but hopes of a recovery in Latin America have caused this stock to more than double from last year’s lows. SID shares remain well under $5 a share, however, and offer a decent yield that is comfortably less than this year’s earnings per share and will only become more sustainable as profits improve.

Current yield: 3.9%

DHT Holdings (DHT)

Oil tanker operator DHT maintains a fleet of 27 ships that have a collective capacity of 8.4 million deadweight tons. Headquartered in Bermuda but operating mainly in Asia and the Nordic ocean, the company makes its money transporting energy — and then passes on a portion of that revenue to shareholders via generous dividends. The company’s earnings have been challenged in recent years, but dividends are on the upswing and have quadrupled from 2 cents a share quarterly just a year ago to 8 cents a share as of the second quarter this year. That’s an encouraging sign of future income potential.

Current yield: 11.2%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS)

Kosmos is a Texas-based energy exploration and production firm, but its operations are far away in Ghana and Equatorial Guinea oil fields with a robust offshore business that serves the Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas development off the western coast of Africa. Recently, production has been reliable enough that as energy assets are brought to market, KOS passes through a share of the profits to investors. The company instituted a quarterly dividend of 4.5 cents per share less than a year ago, but that’s well within current profit forecasts and should be sustainable going forward.

Current yield: 2.7%

CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT)

As the name implies, CatchMark is a wood products company that owns interests in about 1.6 million acres of timberland located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. It’s not a huge outfit, with a market capitalization of less than $500 million. And admittedly, timber isn’t a booming business sector like tech. However, CTT is structured as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that means it gets favorable tax treatment from the IRS in exchange for a mandate that it deliver 90% of taxable income back to shareholders. That creates a requirement for generous income potential.

Current yield: 5.6%

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (OCSL)

Oaktree is a business development company that specializes in investments to mid-sized companies via bridge financing, debt financing and even management-led buyouts. In many ways, this is a publicly traded way to access the investment tactics typically used by a private equity fund — without the big fees or minimum balance requirements. Oaktree’s portfolio contains a wide array of investments across consumer, health care, manufacturing and construction businesses. And as those investments pay off, OCSL passes on a share of the cash to shareholders in the form of generous dividends.

Current yield: 7.1%

Vereit (VER)

Vereit is real estate company that owns and manages single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S., primarily to big-brand corporations such as the drug store chain CVS, restaurant Red Lobster and shipping company UPS. These tenants don’t necessarily want to own their own property outright but don’t want to share space or facilities with anyone else. All told, VER has total real estate investments totaling almost 95 million square feet of space across 4,000 properties. And as those rent checks from tenants come in from that big array of holdings, VER then pays some of that cash to shareholders.

Current yield: 6.7%

Best dividend stocks to buy under $10.

— Ford Motor Co. (F)

— Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (SID)

— DHT Holdings (DHT)

— Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS)

— CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT)

— Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (OCSL)

— Vereit (VER)

More from U.S. News

10 of the Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2019

9 Reliable Dividend Aristocrats to Buy Now

12 Reasons Investing is Easier Than You Think

7 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Under $10 originally appeared on usnews.com