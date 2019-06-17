55 Colleges With the Highest Application Fees

The U.S. News Short List, separate from our overall rankings, is a regular series that magnifies individual data points in hopes of providing students and parents a way to find which undergraduate or graduate programs…
The U.S. News Short List, separate from our overall rankings, is a regular series that magnifies individual data points in hopes of providing students and parents a way to find which undergraduate or graduate programs excel or have room to grow in specific areas. Be sure to explore The Short List: College, The Short List: Grad School and The Short List: Online Programs to find data that matter to you in your college or grad school search.
Add application fees to the list of extra expenses that come with paying for college.
How colleges approach application fees varies. Some don’t charge at all, but many do, particularly National Universities, schools that offer a full range of undergraduate majors as well as master’s and doctoral programs. Responding to an annual survey from U.S. News, 979 ranked colleges reported in 2018 that they charged application fees.
For some families, that can mean hundreds of dollars in fees if a student is applying to multiple schools. However, application fees may be waived for low-income students. The College Board offers a searchable database of schools that waive application fees. Additionally the National Association for College Admission Counseling provides a waiver request form for first-year applicants and another that can be used by transfer students.
Barring a waiver, applying to multiple schools on the list below can be expensive. Of the 979 schools that reported application fees, 55 charged fees that ranged from a low of $75 to a high of $90 at Stanford University in California. The national average was $43.
Below is a list of the 55 colleges that reported the highest application fees in 2018. Unranked schools, which did not meet certain criteria required by U.S. News to be numerically ranked, were not considered for this report.
|SCHOOL NAME (STATE)
|APPLICATION FEE
|U.S. NEWS RANK AND CATEGORY
|Stanford University (CA)
|$90
|7, National Universities
|University of Southern California
|$85
|22 (tie), National Universities
|Columbia University (NY)
|$85
|3 (tie), National Universities
|Duke University (NC)
|$85
|8 (tie), National Universities
|North Carolina State University–Raleigh
|$85
|80 (tie), National Universities
|Boston College
|$80
|38 (tie), National Universities
|Boston University
|$80
|42 (tie), National Universities
|Brandeis University (MA)
|$80
|35 (tie), National Universities
|Cornell University (NY)
|$80
|16 (tie), National Universities
|Dartmouth College (NH)
|$80
|12 (tie), National Universities
|New York University
|$80
|30 (tie), National Universities
|University of Connecticut
|$80
|63 (tie), National Universities
|University of Massachusetts–Amherst
|$80
|70 (tie), National Universities
|University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill
|$80
|30 (tie), National Universities
|University of North Carolina–Wilmington
|$80
|15 (tie), Regional Universities (South)
|Villanova University (PA)
|$80
|49 (tie), National Universities
|Yale University (CT)
|$80
|3 (tie), National Universities
|Barnard College (NY)
|$75
|25 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges
|Bentley University (MA)
|$75
|3, Regional Universities (North)
|Brown University (RI)
|$75
|14 (tie), National Universities
|California Institute of Technology
|$75
|12 (tie), National Universities
|Carnegie Mellon University (PA)
|$75
|25 (tie), National Universities
|College of New Jersey
|$75
|4, Regional Universities (North)
|College of William and Mary (VA)
|$75
|38 (tie), National Universities
|Cooper Union (NY)
|$75
|1, Regional Colleges (North)
|East Carolina University (NC)
|$75
|194 (tie), National Universities
|Emory University (GA)
|$75
|21, National Universities
|Georgetown University (DC)
|$75
|22 (tie), National Universities
|George Washington University (DC)
|$75
|63 (tie), National Universities
|Georgia Institute of Technology
|$75
|35 (tie), National Universities
|Harvard University (MA)
|$75
|2, National Universities
|Kean University (NJ)
|$75
|139 (tie), Regional Universities (North)
|Manhattan College (NY)
|$75
|15 (tie), Regional Universities (North)
|Massachusetts Institute of Technology
|$75
|3 (tie), National Universities
|New Jersey Institute of Technology
|$75
|106 (tie), National Universities
|Northeastern University (MA)
|$75
|44 (tie), National Universities
|Northwestern University (IL)
|$75
|10 (tie), National Universities
|Rice University (TX)
|$75
|16 (tie), National Universities
|Syracuse University (NY)
|$75
|53 (tie), National Universities
|Texas A&M University–College Station
|$75
|66 (tie), National Universities
|Texas State University
|$75
|230-301, National Universities
|Texas Tech University
|$75
|187 (tie), National Universities
|Tufts University (MA)
|$75
|27 (tie), National Universities
|University of Chicago
|$75
|3 (tie), National Universities
|University of Delaware
|$75
|89 (tie), National Universities
|University of Houston
|$75
|171 (tie), National Universities
|University of Maryland–College Park
|$75
|63 (tie), National Universities
|University of Michigan–Ann Arbor
|$75
|27 (tie), National Universities
|University of North Carolina–Asheville
|$75
|143 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges
|University of North Texas
|$75
|230-301, National Universities
|University of Notre Dame (IN)
|$75
|18, National Universities
|University of Pennsylvania
|$75
|8 (tie), National Universities
|University of Texas–Austin
|$75
|49 (tie), National Universities
|Washington University in St. Louis
|$75
|19 (tie), National Universities
|Woodbury University (CA)
|$75
|59 (tie), Regional Universities (West)
Don’t see your school on the list? Access the U.S. News College Compass to find application fees, complete rankings and much more. Sign up for the U.S. News Extra Help: College Admissions free email newsletter to receive expert advice twice a month.
U.S. News surveyed more than 1,800 colleges and universities for our 2018 survey of undergraduate programs. Schools self-reported myriad data regarding their academic programs and the makeup of their student body, among other areas, making U.S. News’ data the most accurate and detailed collection of college facts and figures of its kind. While U.S. News uses much of this survey data to rank schools for our annual Best Colleges rankings, the data can also be useful when examined on a smaller scale. U.S. News will now produce lists of data, separate from the overall rankings, meant to provide students and parents a means to find which schools excel, or have room to grow, in specific areas that are important to them. While the data come from the schools themselves, these lists are not related to, and have no influence over, U.S. News’ rankings of Best Colleges, Best Graduate Schools or Best Online Programs. The application fee data above are correct as of June 18, 2019.
