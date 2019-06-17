55 Colleges With the Highest Application Fees

The U.S. News Short List, separate from our overall rankings, is a regular series that magnifies individual data points in hopes of providing students and parents a way to find which undergraduate or graduate programs…

The U.S. News Short List, separate from our overall rankings, is a regular series that magnifies individual data points in hopes of providing students and parents a way to find which undergraduate or graduate programs excel or have room to grow in specific areas. Be sure to explore The Short List: College, The Short List: Grad School and The Short List: Online Programs to find data that matter to you in your college or grad school search.

Add application fees to the list of extra expenses that come with paying for college.

How colleges approach application fees varies. Some don’t charge at all, but many do, particularly National Universities, schools that offer a full range of undergraduate majors as well as master’s and doctoral programs. Responding to an annual survey from U.S. News, 979 ranked colleges reported in 2018 that they charged application fees.

For some families, that can mean hundreds of dollars in fees if a student is applying to multiple schools. However, application fees may be waived for low-income students. The College Board offers a searchable database of schools that waive application fees. Additionally the National Association for College Admission Counseling provides a waiver request form for first-year applicants and another that can be used by transfer students.

Barring a waiver, applying to multiple schools on the list below can be expensive. Of the 979 schools that reported application fees, 55 charged fees that ranged from a low of $75 to a high of $90 at Stanford University in California. The national average was $43.

Below is a list of the 55 colleges that reported the highest application fees in 2018. Unranked schools, which did not meet certain criteria required by U.S. News to be numerically ranked, were not considered for this report.

U.S. News surveyed more than 1,800 colleges and universities for our 2018 survey of undergraduate programs. Schools self-reported myriad data regarding their academic programs and the makeup of their student body, among other areas, making U.S. News’ data the most accurate and detailed collection of college facts and figures of its kind. While U.S. News uses much of this survey data to rank schools for our annual Best Colleges rankings, the data can also be useful when examined on a smaller scale. U.S. News will now produce lists of data, separate from the overall rankings, meant to provide students and parents a means to find which schools excel, or have room to grow, in specific areas that are important to them. While the data come from the schools themselves, these lists are not related to, and have no influence over, U.S. News’ rankings of Best Colleges, Best Graduate Schools or Best Online Programs. The application fee data above are correct as of June 18, 2019.

