$50M might not cut it for Potomac Yard Metro southwest entrance

The roller-coaster rise that is the Potomac Yard Metro station southwest entrance is not over yet. The promise of an additional $50 million to revive the nixed entrance, city officials say, might not be enough…

The promise of an additional $50 million to revive the nixed entrance, city officials say, might not be enough to bring it back. And it is possible the overall station project will move forward, at least initially, without it.

“I acknowledge and share the frustration that the market cost of southwest access is so much greater than the available funding,” City Manager Mark Jinks wrote Friday in a memo to the Potomac Yard Metrorail Implementation Work Group. “Staff is committed to proceeding with the design and construction efforts necessary to complete the Potomac Yard Metrorail Station, which is such a high priority to the entire Alexandria community.”

The estimates have arrived for the three options on the table for a southwest entrance — an access pavilion with bridge to the north entrance, a ramp from East Glebe Road with a moving walkway to the north entrance, and a southwest…