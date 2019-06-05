5 Things Accredited Investors Should Always Do

It’s not enough to simply become an accredited investor; you’ve got to know how to go about researching and accepting the private placement offerings that are now available to you. Private placement offerings are investments…

Private placement offerings are investments not registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that are provided by specific companies, and they are usually higher risk with higher rewards, says Jared Weitz, CEO and founder of United Capital Source in Great Neck, New York. That’s because such offerings do not have to comply with the same regulations and disclosures as SEC-registered investments, adds David John Marotta, president of Marotta Wealth Management in Charlottesville, Virginia.

These investments are open only to accredited investors who have the financial resources to stomach a loss. You are an accredited investor if you have a net worth that exceeds $1 million individually or with a spouse, and have earned income exceeding $200,000 individually or $300,000 with a spouse during each of the last two calendar years. That’s according to the SEC’s Rule 501 of Regulation D of the Securities Act of 1933.

With private placement offerings, “you have more options for larger funding diversification and potential for much higher yield,” Weitz says. “It isn’t all grand though, be aware that these enticing investments are riskier, require high minimums and fees … and likely hold a longer-term investment duration. Just because you are an accredited investor doesn’t guarantee your financial growth, but it does open you up to opportunities for major wealth.”

Before you buy into your first exclusive deal as an accredited investor, consider the following tips:

Start Small

Even if you qualify as an accredited investor, you should have plenty of “ordinary” savings and investment experience before taking part in a private offering, says Marc Wilson, a securities attorney and founder of Securitas Financial Law in Overland Park, Kansas.

Whether this experience is purchasing and/or selling real estate, stocks and bonds, it can a be a good primer to how to conduct due diligence and learning about certain industries you’re interested in.

Try Crowdfunding

While you don’t have to be an accredited investor to participate in equity crowdfunding opportunities, thanks to Title III of the JOBS Act Regulation Crowdfunding, which was passed in 2016, doing so is a way to learn how private offerings work and are packaged.

“While not every private market deal will be available on these funding portals, it is at least a step in the right direction toward democratizing access to the private markets,” says Brian Belley, founder of online crowdfunding platform Crowdwise, and that gives you plenty of opportunities to learn on your own.

Keep a Low Profile

Make sure you are verified as an accredited investor for your offerings, but don’t broadcast it. Every private placement offer is different and the registered and licensed brokers selling them will have their processes in play to vet accredited investors, says Matthew Baltzell, a real estate analyst for Boardwalk Wealth in Denver.

“This is part of their due diligence process (brokers and salespeople) need to follow prior to selling you the securities,” says Mark Andraos, associate portfolio manager of Regency Wealth Management in Ramsey, New Jersey.

But no one else has to — or should — know about it, says Steven Jon Kaplan, CEO at True Contrarian Investments in New York. Make it a known fact and you may be the subject of many unsolicited pitches for deals you’re not interested in, are fraudulent, or that promise unrealistic returns.

Know the Costs

Private Investments often come with higher fees, lockup periods and limited, if any, liquidity, Andraos says. You’ll need to stick with your investment for the duration, whatever that may be agreed to.

Conduct Due Diligence

Always do the due diligence, and do it again. Being an accredited investor is simply the SEC “assuming that you should know better all by yourself,” Marotta says.

Consequently, it’s important to do your due diligence: review the offering documents, the private placement memorandum and several other application documents, Andraos says.

“Once you sign and complete the forms, you are required to fund the investment per the terms of the agreement,” he says. “This can be a one-time investment, such as investing in a hedge fund, or it can be sporadically over a period of time, such as a private equity investment that calls capital over a period of time.”

Make sure you choose a reputable broker or salesperson, using tools like BrokerCheck.Finra.org, and that you are working with a fiduciary, which means they hold your financial interests above their own.

