5 of the Best Stocks to Buy for July

Major stock market indices posted their best June performance in decades following a disappointing May. The Federal Reserve elected to keep interest rates unchanged, but left the door open for cuts in the future. What will July entail?

The crystal ball gets a little hazy if you’re only trying to pick stocks for the next month, so each of the following stocks look like good both mid-term and long-term bets. Here are five of the best stocks to buy for July:

— Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (ticker: GO)

— Chewy (CHWY)

— Del Taco Restaurants (TACO)

— Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

— Alibaba Group Holding (BABA)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (ticker: GO)

Three guesses what Grocery Outlet’s business model is. If you’re thinking discount grocer, you’re spot on. But how does that work? Well, sort of similarly to how TJX Companies’ ( TJX) TJ Maxx business runs things: it purchases overstocked products and sells them at a discount — sometimes ranging from 40% to 70%. Through franchising, Grocery Outlet has expanded its store base from 128 stores to more than 320 in 13 years. Same-store sales rose 4.2% last quarter, a solid metric for its industry. As one of the newest 2019 IPOs, GO’s track record is brief, but for long-term investors it looks like one of the best stocks to buy for July.

Chewy (CHWY)

Looking for a way to invest in the pet craze? Well, that’s been a savvy play in recent years, with shares of companies like animal health company Zoetis ( ZTS) soaring shooting sky-high since their market debuts. Like Grocery Outlet, the $1.5 billion Chewy is also a recent IPO, except Chewy is an e-commerce retailer specializing in pet food, medications and other pet health products. Although it operates at a loss, revenue growth is explosive, soaring 68% in 2018 to $3.53 billion. Meanwhile, losses fell from 2017, and shares trade at just 0.43 times sales — a steal for the retail industry.

Del Taco Restaurants (TACO)

Want to find a clever way to play the plant-based meat craze in the U.S. and on Wall Street right now? Look no further than small-cap Del Taco Restaurants, the third of the best stocks to buy for July worth less than $3 billion. Del Taco is notable for being one of the meaningful clients/distributors of Beyond Meat’s ( BYND) products, and through mid-June the restaurant chain had sold over 2 million Beyond Meat tacos since April. TACO is by no means a high-growth stock currently, and at $440 million, it’s the smallest stock on this list. That said, it trades for under 8 times free cash flow.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Getting away from the whole theme of small stocks, Johnson & Johnson is anything but. Most investors shouldn’t construct a portfolio built of strictly small names, which makes a portfolio anchor like JNJ perfect for almost all investors. Famous for its stability and well-diversified revenue streams, JNJ’s three major segments are pharmaceuticals, consumer goods and medical devices. JNJ won’t double your money over the next few years, but its 2.7% dividend, steady business, growing pharma portfolio and a forward price-earnings ratio of 15 make it an attractive conservative choice.

Alibaba Group Holding (BABA)

Last but not least is Alibaba, which, along with Johnson & Johnson is not just one of the best stocks to buy for July but was named one of the 10 best stocks to buy for 2019 by U.S. News. This Chinese e-commerce company remains under-appreciated for its extreme growth, which is enormously impressive for its size; sales increased 51% last quarter, as profits more than tripled. BABA is growing revenue faster than even Amazon.com ( AMZN) was at a similar revenue base years ago. The $440 billion tech giant trades for just 19 times forward earnings — and should be a great stock to hold for years to come.

