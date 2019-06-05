5 of the Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in July

Yes, yes of course: July brings with it street fests, beach blankets and picnics with Uncle Fergus’ stinky egg salad. Yet no matter where your adventures take you, July also invites you to unfurl the…

Yet no matter where your adventures take you, July also invites you to unfurl the flags, attend those parades and celebrate Independence Day — though, if you’re an income investor looking to secure the blessings of liberal returns, Dependence Day is much more like it.

And so, here are five dividend winners this month, all worthy of your best John Hancock:

— Crown Castle International Corp. (ticker: CCI)

— Starbucks Corp. (SBUX)

— Coca-Cola Co. (KO)

— H&R Block (HRB)

— American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI)

So where’s the best perch to take in some fine financial fireworks? Maybe from high atop the castle, as in Crown Castle International Corp. Its dividend has jumped a star-spangled 27% since this time in 2016, and rewards investors with $1.125 per share.

“Even though CCI has outperformed the market year-to-date and is trading at the higher-end of historical multiples based on consensus estimates, I believe the market is underestimating CCI’s growth potential,” says Jeff Bilsky, portfolio manager and senior analyst of the large cap equity investment team at Chartwell Investment Partners in suburban Philadelphia.

To be sure, CCI has leaped more than 30% over the last 12 months. And when stocks rise like that, some market mavens like to rain on the rainmakers and forecast a drought. Bilsky simply believes that’s unwise and can boil down why to two letters: 5G.

“U.S. mobile data traffic is growing at a staggering 30 to 40% per year, a trend that 5G will only intensify,” Bilsky says. “Crown is in a unique position to benefit from the (increasing density) of wireless networks, which require both additional towers and a rapid buildout of small cells — where Crown has a roughly 50% market share.”

Starbucks Corp. (SBUX)

You may be weary of its above-meh coffee and ubiquitous locations, but Starbucks continues to caffeinate investors with unquestioned leadership in the global coffee market, says Yale Bock, a portfolio manager for Boston-based Interactive Advisors and president of Y H & C Investments.

“SBUX has more than 30,000 retail locations and is focusing on expanding in China by adding more than 500 stores a year, Bock says. “And with all of Asia only having 5,000 SBUX locations, there is plenty of opportunity to grow in that region for many years to come.”

Bock adds that SBUX is up 24% for the year. “It’s probably priced at the higher multiple range at nearly 30 times earnings, but it does pay a 2% dividend that should grow quite well over time.” That dividend stands at 36 cents per share, more than double the payout from 2015.

Coca-Cola Co. (KO)

In singing Coke’s carbonated praises, Robert R. Johnson terms the classic stock “a wonderful addition to any portfolio.” He’s in good company there, as billionaire Warren Buffett has made KO a centerpiece of his portfolio.

“As the firm’s largest shareholder, Buffett commented a few years ago that he believed Coca-Cola had the strongest brand name in the world,” says Johnson, a finance professor at Creighton University’s Heider College of Business. “And the firm built that brand not by selling a product, but an image.”

There’s also plenty of substance to boot. Coke’s 40-cents-per-share dividend has nearly doubled since 2013, while the stock continues an uninterrupted climb of nearly 20% over the last 12 months. “While the firm sells at an above-market price-to-earnings multiple, the investor can buy part of a quality firm that has stood the test of time — and has increased dividends for 57 consecutive years.”

H&R Block (HRB)

In a famous ’70s ad campaign, the buttoned-down Henry Block (who passed away in April) talked about “17 reasons” to use his firm. While 17 is a number only an accountant could love, there may be twice as many reasons to invest in the financial giant, which has expanded over the years to operate in Australia and India.

Without any impetus in Washington to simplify the tax code, “The services offered by H&R Block will continue to be needed by the general public,” says Christopher Ma, director of the Roland George Investments Institute at Stetson University in DeLand, Florida.

As for that dividend, it might just help you offset your yearly sacrifice to Uncle Sam.

“HRB has an attractive growth record, having raised or kept flat its dividend since 1996,” Ma says.

The quarterly payout, 26 cents per share, just inched up a penny in June “and has risen at a compound annual rate of 5.4 percent over the last 10 years.”

HRB stock is up more than 20% over the last year.

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

This Pittsburgh-based apparel company has somehow survived in the all-too-fickle world of causal fashion. Too true: American Eagle has tumbled 36% since hitting an all-time high in August. But in the 12 months just prior, it rose more than 150%, making AEO a tough stock to ignore.

“American Eagle offers a quarterly dividend of 55 cents per share, or 3.16% — about 125 points above the S&P 500 yield,” says Owen Williams, a portfolio manager for Interactive Advisors in Boston and founder of Williams Market Analytics in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

Out of style, then? Or a fashion statement unto itself?

“AEO would qualify as a contrarian play today, looking at the recommendations of analysts on the Street,” Williams says. Then again, that depends on whom you ask, as seven of 12 firms listed by Nasdaq side with Williams, calling AEO a “strong buy.”

The pessimistic analysts “are citing headwinds such as the widening spread between elevated inventories and sales growth,” Williams says. “But we’re less concerned about previous quarter headwinds, which are now well-known and should be in the price of AEO.”

