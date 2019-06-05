36 Questions to Ask on a College Visit

One of the best ways to learn more about colleges is to visit their campuses. When you’re on a college campus, be sure to slow down and ask a lot of questions. Ideally, you’ll want…
One of the best ways to learn more about colleges is to visit their campuses.
When you’re on a college campus, be sure to slow down and ask a lot of questions. Ideally, you’ll want to talk with more than just the admissions staff. Stop a few students during your stay and ask them what they like and don’t like about their school. If you can talk to a professor or two, even better.
To make the most of your college tour, here are 36 questions you can ask.
Questions About Academics
— How much time do students typically spend on homework?
— How much writing and reading are expected?
— What is the average class size of introductory classes?
— How widely used are teaching assistants on your campus?
— What is the average class size of upper-division courses?
Questions About Academic Perks
— What opportunities are there for undergraduate research?
— How many students participate in undergraduate research?
— Is there a culminating senior year experience?
— Do you have an honors college?
— Do you have a learning community or other freshman experience?
Financial Aid Questions
— What is your average financial aid package?
— What is the typical breakdown of loans versus grants?
— What percentage of financial need does the school typically meet?
— What is the average merit award?
— What percentage of students receive college grants?
— What is the average college debt that students leave with?
— What work-study opportunities are there?
Questions About Graduation Track Record
— What is your four-year graduation rate?
— What is your five-year graduation rate?
— What does it take to graduate in four years?
— What percentage of freshmen return for sophomore year?
Academic Support Questions
— What type of tutoring program do you have?
— How do you provide academic advice to students?
— Do you have a writing center and how do I access it?
— What kind of learning disability resources do you have?
Questions About Outside Opportunities
— How many students at the college get internships?
— What percentage of students study abroad?
— What type of career services do you have?
Student Life Questions
— What kind of dorm choices are there?
— What percentage of students live on campus?
— How long are dorm accommodations guaranteed?
— How many students live off campus?
— Do most students go home on the weekend?
— What percentage of the study body belongs to a sorority or fraternity?
— What activities are offered to students?
— What clubs do you have on campus?
