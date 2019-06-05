36 Questions to Ask on a College Visit

One of the best ways to learn more about colleges is to visit their campuses. When you’re on a college campus, be sure to slow down and ask a lot of questions. Ideally, you’ll want…

When you’re on a college campus, be sure to slow down and ask a lot of questions. Ideally, you’ll want to talk with more than just the admissions staff. Stop a few students during your stay and ask them what they like and don’t like about their school. If you can talk to a professor or two, even better.

To make the most of your college tour, here are 36 questions you can ask.

Questions About Academics

— How much time do students typically spend on homework?

— How much writing and reading are expected?

— What is the average class size of introductory classes?

— How widely used are teaching assistants on your campus?

— What is the average class size of upper-division courses?

Questions About Academic Perks

— What opportunities are there for undergraduate research?

— How many students participate in undergraduate research?

— Is there a culminating senior year experience?

— Do you have an honors college?

— Do you have a learning community or other freshman experience?

Financial Aid Questions

— What is your average financial aid package?

— What is the typical breakdown of loans versus grants?

— What percentage of financial need does the school typically meet?

— What is the average merit award?

— What percentage of students receive college grants?

— What is the average college debt that students leave with?

— What work-study opportunities are there?

Questions About Graduation Track Record

— What is your four-year graduation rate?

— What is your five-year graduation rate?

— What does it take to graduate in four years?

— What percentage of freshmen return for sophomore year?

Academic Support Questions

— What type of tutoring program do you have?

— How do you provide academic advice to students?

— Do you have a writing center and how do I access it?

— What kind of learning disability resources do you have?

Questions About Outside Opportunities

— How many students at the college get internships?

— What percentage of students study abroad?

— What type of career services do you have?

Student Life Questions

— What kind of dorm choices are there?

— What percentage of students live on campus?

— How long are dorm accommodations guaranteed?

— How many students live off campus?

— Do most students go home on the weekend?

— What percentage of the study body belongs to a sorority or fraternity?

— What activities are offered to students?

— What clubs do you have on campus?

Update 06/06/19: This post, which was originally published on Oct. 19, 2010, has been updated.