3 Times to Call Your Financial Advisor

With headlines coming out of Washington by the minute and continued market volatility, many investors are increasingly uneasy about the news cycle and political environment. Financial advisors are receiving calls from panicked investors who are ready to sell based on the latest market movement.

But with market fundamentals remaining strong, investors need to stay focused on their long-term investment strategy rather than allowing short-term events to influence changes to portfolios that could lead to unrecoverable losses down the line.

Instead of picking up the phone for a short-term assessment of the markets, it’s more important to call your advisor when you’re facing important changes to your life or require a significant change to your investment strategy.

Here are three times you really should talk to an advisor:

— You want to discuss or change the level or risk in your portfolio.

— You’re ready to begin estate planning or create a trust.

— You experienced a significant windfall.

Discuss Risk in Your Portfolio

While most day-to-day market movement should not cause you to make significant changes to your portfolio, having a full understanding of the level of risk in your investment strategy can help with ease of mind when planning for the long term. Investors should consistently work with their advisor to ensure their portfolio is not only aligned with their risk tolerance, but also constructed in a way that will help them achieve their long-term financial goals.

Generally, younger investors are comfortable with a higher amount of risk, while individuals who are approaching or are in retirement typically set a more conservative asset allocation. If it has been some time since a portfolio review with your advisor, call them to make sure that your investment mix isn’t so aggressive that it contributes to your anxiety about market activity.

However, regardless of how you choose to allocate your portfolio, it is critical to ensure that it’s set to grow enough that it will at least keep pace with inflation.

Begin Estate or Trust Planning

Estate planning conversations, as uncomfortable as they may be, should happen early and often both with your family and in many cases, your financial advisor.

Since your financial advisor understands and is intimate with your financial situation, he or she will be able to add insight and provide valuable input once you start working with an estate planning attorney. It’s important to have the right team of professionals working with you when drafting a will and other estate planning documents for the first time to ensure they will adequately enact your wishes and protect your assets.

Other important elements can include designating a beneficiary (and potentially a contingent beneficiary), determining guardianship for any children and creating a file for select family members so that they know where all of your financial account information is located if you pass away.

You should also call your advisor if you are considering creating a trust to better protect your beneficiaries or specifically require that the assets be distributed to them over a certain period of time or for a certain purpose (such as a college education).

A trust can help beneficiaries avoid the probate process, which can be a very time-consuming and costly process that significantly impacts the percentage of assets they will actually receive. Another benefit of a trust is that it can protect your assets from creditors, ex-spouses and other outside entities that may be associated with your beneficiary.

A Significant Windfall

Coming into a large sum or money, whether through an inheritance, unexpected business boon or game winnings, can be both exciting and overwhelming. Your financial advisor should be the first person you call with the news in order to protect your newly gained assets both from newly interested friends or relatives and your own instinct to use the unexpected cash in frivolous ways.

Despite the windfall, you still need to ensure you are prepared for another unexpected event that could have an equally large impact on your finances, but in a negative way.

An advisor can help you seamlessly incorporate the assets into your portfolio and overall long-term investing strategy, as well as flag any tax or other financial implications you need to be aware of.

He or she can also advise whether it realistically changes your retirement prospects, how you can efficiently and safely make financial contributions to loved ones or charities and whether it makes sense to explore new asset classes or other investment vehicles.

It can be tempting to put your advisor on speed dial to discuss any of the latest news or market movement (and any good advisor will be willing to do so). But focusing on your long-term investment strategy will help save yourself the day-to-day worry and promote important and impactful conversations with your advisor about the events that will significantly influence the direction of your financial future.

