3 Things to Know About AP Scores

In 2019, advanced placement exam scores will be released in early July. Students in certain southern states will know their scores as early as Friday, July 5, while others may not receive news until Tuesday, July 9.

You likely know that your AP exam score can range on a scale from 1 to 5, but consider these three other facts about AP scoring that you may be less familiar with:

— Some exams include subscores.

— You can retake an AP test.

— There are requirements for making changes to AP scoring requests.

Some exams include subscores. AP exams are graded on a simple numerical scale that ranges from 1 (the lowest possible result) to 5 (the highest possible result). This number is a projected assessment of a student’s readiness for college-level courses.

A score of 5 indicates that you are “extremely well qualified” for the rigors of college academics in a given field, while a score of 1 indicates that “no recommendation” can be confidently made on your behalf.

However, there are two AP subjects whose score reports look a bit different: AP Calculus BC and AP Music Theory. These score reports contain both a grade on the 1-5 scale and at least one subsection score.

AP Music Theory, for example, has an aural component subscore (multiple-choice questions about recorded musical pieces) and a nonaural component subscore (all other types of multiple-choice questions).

The AP Calculus BC exam covers a combination of AP Calculus AB and AP Calculus BC topics. For this reason, the subscore provides students with their score on Calculus AB questions (60% of the exam).

You can retake an AP test. Did you know that you can retake AP exams in May of the following year? If you did not earn the score you were hoping for the first time, you can spend another year reviewing before taking the test once more.

Retaking an AP exam can be a wise course of action for students who are determined to earn college credit and who have the resources to train themselves and try again later. Despite the potential benefits of retaking an AP test, however, students should know that this is not the right choice for everyone. Before making the decision to resit an AP exam, ask yourself the following questions:

— Will I be able to set aside the amount of consistent study time that is required to improve my score?

— Do I have the long-term willpower that it will take to put in the study time required?

— Will I be able to pay the $94 fee per test?

If you cannot answer affirmatively to all three questions, or you fear that you may forget course content without a school class to guide you, it might be in your best interests to forego retaking an AP exam.

There are requirements for making changes to AP scoring requests. Many students find themselves wanting to change their AP scoring requests after they have taken AP exams. Some students decide they want to send their scores to more schools, while others choose the opposite — to cancel or withhold their scores.

Students can request that their scores be sent to additional schools either electronically or by physical mail. For either method, the regular rate is $15. It costs $25 to have your scores expedited.

To avoid sending your score to a college or university indicated on your answer sheet, the deadline is June 15, and all changes require written notification using the College Board forms. When you elect to cancel your AP score, your exam is not scored. In the case that your exam has already been scored, the College Board deletes the score from your record. Although canceling an AP score is free, students should note that exam fees are nonrefundable.

The withholding fee is $10 per score per college. Be advised that withholding a score does not delete it from your record. If you change your mind later, you can release your scores via written consent at no cost to you.

Get to know more about AP scores using the information above so you can make better sense of your score report this July.

