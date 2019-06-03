3 Questions to Ask to Find the Right Premed Mentor

Finding mentors in your undergraduate years can help provide a new perspective on your life’s experiences. Put simply, good mentors are people who understand your goals and will support your journey toward them. For premedical…

Finding mentors in your undergraduate years can help provide a new perspective on your life’s experiences. Put simply, good mentors are people who understand your goals and will support your journey toward them. For premedical students navigating coursework, research and volunteer opportunities, and applying to medical school, reliable mentors can be grounding forces on the long and complex road toward becoming a medical student.

But how do you identify people who can provide the advice and support you need as you pursue a career in medicine? Here are three questions to ask yourself that may help you partner with a great mentor as a premed college student:

— Are there any individuals in my life who could serve as mentors, and if so, what are their specialties?

— What content areas or skills would I like to develop further, and how can I connect with experts in these areas?

— What mentor attributes will help me form a productive bond?

Are there any individuals in my life who could serve as mentors, and if so, what are their specialties? Perhaps the largest fallacy premed students have is that their mentors must be physicians themselves. Though doctors can certainly provide insight into the profession that others may not have, limiting yourself to medical professionals alone may cause you to miss out on the rich support offered by people in different fields.

If you are a chemistry major, for example, you might notice that you have a particular interest in a professor’s research, and reaching out to that professor might lead to a relationship in which you learn about how basic science research has an impact on health care.

Remember, too, that mentors need not be academic in nature. Consider other people in your life, such as athletic coaches, older students and supervisors, who might demonstrate admirable leadership, interpersonal skills or empathetic qualities that you would like to cultivate.

What content areas or skills would I like to develop further, and how can I connect with experts in these areas? While you certainly do not have to know what area of medicine you will choose later on, your premed years are a fantastic time to develop skills and explore new fields.

Take a quick inventory of your academic and personal interests, and ask yourself whether they might influence your career choice. Then consider what kinds of skills you might need to pursue a career in one of these areas.

For instance, if you are interested in volunteering with children and might consider a career in pediatrics, connecting with teachers and community youth workers may help you develop the communication skills necessary to work with children.

Since making connections in areas of interest can be tough, look into volunteer groups and research opportunities that welcome student involvement and would give you a chance to meet people already established in that field.

What mentor attributes will help me form a productive bond? In addition to selecting mentors based upon your interests and the skills you wish to garner, consideration of the degree to which a potential mentor can support you is important. While people who are experts in their fields may be of particular interest to you, remember that not all busy professionals have time to meet regularly with a mentee.

Before you decide to lean on a certain mentor, think about what you will need and whether that person will be able to meet those needs. If you would like to meet weekly, selecting a mentor juggling multiple professional responsibilities may be unwise.

Similarly, if you need a mentor who is willing to help you with personal statements, resumes and finding opportunities within a field, finding someone still actively engaged in their profession might be more appealing than someone nearing retirement.

Be sure to keep in mind the practical qualities you will need to ensure a strong bond with your mentor, and do not be ashamed about asking how that person has helped students similar to you in the past.

