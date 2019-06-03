3 Investments to Insulate Your Portfolio From Trade Wars

Continued trade war rhetoric between the U.S. and China, and the potential for tariffs on other countries is creating more volatility in the stock market. Some stock market sectors like technology, materials and industrials are…

Continued trade war rhetoric between the U.S. and China, and the potential for tariffs on other countries is creating more volatility in the stock market.

Some stock market sectors like technology, materials and industrials are more affected than other market sectors when it comes to trade war news with China. But there are other sectors and other investments that can offer portfolios a little shelter from trade storms.

Warren Gerow, senior investment analyst at Sightline Wealth Management in Toronto, says trade wars are very complex. He says while it’s difficult to know the ultimate impact exactly because manufacturing has become much more globalized, the end consumer is likely to feel the impacts the most.

“Cost pressures are going to be inflationary as [manufacturers] are going to have to find some substitute or replacement for goods,” Gerow says.

Tom Essaye, the founder and president of Sevens Report Research in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, says last weekend’s G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting produced no progress on U.S.-China trade, and there are no U.S.-China trade talks are planned before another G-20 Summit meeting later this month. The G-20 is made up of representatives of industrial and emerging-market nations.

The trade war rhetoric, isn’t going away soon, says Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco in New York. The U.S.-China relationship is deteriorating to beyond just trade, she says, and give the current circumstances, it’s unclear if China will even want to talk given how far the U.S. has pushed the Asian nation.

Although the U.S. and Mexico appear to have a deal to avert tariffs, Hooper says the U.S.’s announcement it would use tariffs as a way to address immigration was a game changer, she says.

“I believe strongly that just the threat of using tariffs to achieve non-trade policy objectives is very concerning and will likely contribute to a significant escalation in economic policy uncertainty — even though the current situation has been resolved,” Hooper says.

Here are three areas to quell investor fears and insulate an investment portfolio from trade wars:

— Utilities.

— Real estate.

— Gold.

Utilities

As a gross generalization, Hooper says investors will initially reward those market sectors that have limited revenue exposure outside the U.S. versus those that don’t. “So if you look at it from that perspective, of course utilities look great,” she says.

Essaye says utilities makes sense from a dividend-yield perspective, too. As investors move into the safety of U.S. Treasurys amid the trade friction conflicts, bond yields fall. The 10-year U.S. Treasury note yield is 2.1% versus 2.9% a year ago. While the broad telecommunications sector has high dividends, the shakeup last year of the sector means a number of technology names such as Facebook (ticker: FB) and Alphabet ( GOOGL, GOOG), with exposure to China are now included.

He says while utilities’ valuations are high because investors are looking for safety and valuation is always a concern, these trade war concerns aren’t going away.

“As long as we have these macro influences, I’d rather take a more-expensive utility, say NextEra Energy ( NEE) right now, rather than think that this is all going to work out and buy Apple ( AAPL) on the dip,” he says. “Because if it doesn’t, Apple is going to get hit really hard.”

Real Estate

Real estate has a lot of similarities to utilities for investors looking for some shelter from the trade war storms, Hooper and Essaye say. Just like utilities, real estate and funds like real estate investment trusts, known as REITs, often pay high-dividends, making them good alternatives for fixed-income seekers.

Essaye points out the exchange-traded fund the S&P 500 Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF ( XLRE) has no direct exposure to China, and its mostly compromised of domestically focused REITs. The fund has a yield of 3.2%, he says. He adds that this sector’s exposure is slightly different — the impacts of a weakening real estate market. “But that’s pretty much the same risk of a slowing economy,” he says.

Gold

Jeff Klearman, portfolio manager at GraniteShares, says the precious metal is often considered a safe haven investment during troubled times, and gold prices have perked up in the past few weeks and is now trading over $1,300 an ounce.

The trade frictions between the U.S. and China are leading to global growth concerns, he says, plus global central banks like the Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank continue to have a monetary policy that makes accommodations.

With expectations that the Federal Reserve may have to loosen monetary policy after a string of interest rate hikes, that’s supportive for gold, he adds. Higher interest rates raise the opportunity cost to hold this asset bullion pays no interest rate. So lower rates can make gold bullion an attractive investment, especially if investors are looking at it as a store of value in turbulent times.

Although inflation has not been an issue for several years, the pick up in trade tensions may be the spark, Hooper says.

“The increase in tariffs and certainly the current conditions in which there really is no end in sight to these trade wars suggests we could experience some levels of inflation, which will make another reason to go on to gold,” she says.

