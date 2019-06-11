2019 Washington Business Hall of Fame laureates announced

A real estate tycoon. A cosmetic entrepreneur. A tech icon. And a private equity and philanthropic legend. Meet your 2019 Washington Business Hall of Fame inductees. Junior Achievement of Greater Washington announced this year’s class…

Junior Achievement of Greater Washington announced this year’s class of laureates Tuesday morning, and in typical hall-of-fame fashion they are about as close to household names in Greater Washington business as you can get. Click through the gallery to see this year’s honorees.

Junior Achievement partners with the Greater Washington Board of Trade and the Washington Business Journal to present the awards. The Business Journal replaced Washingtonian magazine this year as one of the business partners. Capital One and Ridgewells are the presenting sponsors.

The nonprofit has been inducting honorees into the Hall of Fame since 1988. The program raises money for Junior Achievement, which provides financial literacy and entrepreneurship training to youth.

The laureates will be honored at a black tie gala Dec. 4 at The Anthem…