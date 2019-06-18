1757 Golf Club plans mini golf addition

The 100-acre 1757 Golf Club is pitching an 18-hole miniature golf course for its Dulles property. Billy Casper Golf — a Reston company that operates and manages over 140 facilities in 29 states, including 1757…

The 100-acre 1757 Golf Club is pitching an 18-hole miniature golf course for its Dulles property.

Billy Casper Golf — a Reston company that operates and manages over 140 facilities in 29 states, including 1757 Golf at 45120 Waxpool Road — is proposing to put the mini golf course adjacent to the driving range, on what is now a driving range tee box, according to pre-application documents filed with Loudoun County.

The proposed mini golf course would be an addition to the 6,600-yard, daily-fee golf course, a property that also includes the driving range, Jefferson Tavern, and a 16,000-square-foot clubhouse with a ballroom, dining room, meeting room, and full-service shop. The driving range, called Launchbox, features Topgolf’s ball tracking technology, TopTracer.

Neither 1757 management nor Billy Caspar Golf responded to requests for comment. The applicant for the mini golf course is listed as Peter Hill, Billy Casper’s chairman and CEO.

