15 Most Affordable Colleges for International Students

With student visa fees set to rise from $200 to $350 this month and many universities charging higher tuition for nonresidents, the cost to study in the U.S. can be high. While heavily populated states such as California and New York dominate when it comes to the number of international students, budget-minded learners can often find good deals in less traditional destinations. Of the 976 schools that reported international student tuition to U.S. News in an annual survey, the 15 most affordable are largely regional colleges or universities located in the North or the Midwest. Annual international student tuition at these schools comes in at a high of $7,630 and goes as low as $0 at the United States Merchant Marine Academy, where the federal government pays the way in exchange for a service obligation. Here are the 15 U.S. colleges and universities with the lowest reported tuition for international students in 2017-18.

Bemidji State University (MN)

Location: Bemidji, Minnesota

U.S. News Rank: 94 (tie), Regional Universities (Midwest)

International student tuition, 2017-18: $7,630

Total undergraduates, fall 2017: 4,409

International undergraduates, fall 2017: 90

6-year international student graduation rate: 63%

Southwest Minnesota State University

Location: Marshall, Minnesota

U.S. News Rank: 128-165, Regional Universities (Midwest)

International student tuition, 2017-18: $7,223

Total undergraduates, fall 2017: 2,084

International undergraduates, fall 2017: 129

6-year international student graduation rate: N/A

Minnesota State University–Moorhead

Location: Moorhead, Minnesota

U.S. News Rank: 101 (tie), Regional Universities (Midwest)

International student tuition, 2017-18: $7,136

Total undergraduates, fall 2017: 4,836

International undergraduates, fall 2017: 330

6-year international student graduation rate: N/A

Bridgewater State University (MA)

Location: Bridgewater, Massachusetts

U.S. News Rank: 117 (tie), Regional Universities (North)

International student tuition, 2017-18: $7,050

Total undergraduates, fall 2017: 9,390

International undergraduates, fall 2017: 39

6-year international student graduation rate: 100%

Fitchburg State University (MA)

Location: Fitchburg, Massachusetts

U.S. News Rank: 137 (tie), Regional Universities (North)

International student tuition, 2017-18: $7,050

Total undergraduates, fall 2017: 3,954

International undergraduates, fall 2017: 14

6-year international student graduation rate: 0%

Framingham State University (MA)

Location: Framingham, Massachusetts

U.S. News Rank: 123 (tie), Regional Universities (North)

International student tuition, 2017-18: $7,050

Total undergraduates, fall 2017: 3,963

International undergraduates, fall 2017: 22

6-year international student graduation rate: N/A

Westfield State University (MA)

Location: Westfield, Massachusetts

U.S. News Rank: 112 (tie), Regional Universities (North)

International student tuition, 2017-18: $7,050

Total undergraduates, fall 2017: 5,343

International undergraduates, fall 2017: 19

6-year international student graduation rate: 60%

Worcester State University (MA)

Location: Worcester, Massachusetts

U.S. News Rank: 117 (tie), Regional Universities (North)

International student tuition, 2017-18: $7,050

Total undergraduates, fall 2017: 5,035

International undergraduates, fall 2017: 43

6-year international student graduation rate: N/A

University of Wisconsin–Superior

Location: Superior, Wisconsin

U.S. News Rank: 35, Regional Colleges (Midwest)

International student tuition, 2017-18: $6,520

Total undergraduates, fall 2017: 2,234

International undergraduates, fall 2017: 210

6-year international student graduation rate: 45%

Central State University (OH)

Location: Wilberforce, Ohio

U.S. News Rank: 61-79, Regional Colleges (Midwest)

International student tuition, fall 2017-18: $5,776

Total undergraduates, fall 2017: 1,765

International undergraduates, fall 2017: 42

6-year international student graduation rate: N/A

Brigham Young University–Provo (UT)

Location: Provo, Utah

U.S. News Rank: 66 (tie), National Universities

International student tuition, 2017-18: $5,460

Total undergraduates, fall 2017: 31,233

International undergraduates, fall 2017: 993

6-year international student graduation rate: 81%

Minot State University (ND)

Location: Minot, North Dakota

U.S. News Rank: 128-165, Regional Universities (Midwest)

International student tuition, fall 2017-18: $5,400

Total undergraduates, fall 2017: 2,130

International undergraduates, fall 2017: 195

6-year international student graduation rate: N/A

Harris-Stowe State University (MO)

Location: St. Louis

U.S. News Rank: 61-79, Regional Colleges (Midwest)

International student tuition, 2017-18: $4,776

Total undergraduates, fall 2017: 1,423

International undergraduates, fall 2017: 21

6-year international student graduation rate: N/A

Eastern New Mexico University

Location: Portales, New Mexico

U.S. News Rank: 96-127, Regional Universities (West)

International student tuition, 2017-18: $3,661

Total undergraduates, fall 2017: N/A

International undergraduates, fall 2017: N/A

6-year international student graduation rate: 50%

United States Merchant Marine Academy (NY)

Location: Kings Point, New York

U.S. News Rank: 3, Regional Colleges (North)

International student tuition, 2017-18: $0

Total undergraduates, fall 2017: 954

International undergraduates, fall 2017: 9

6-year international student graduation rate: 100%

