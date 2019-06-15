15 Best Father’s Day Gifts for 2019

With Father’s Day right around the corner, you may be searching for the perfect gift for the father of your children or your own dad. But how can you put a price on one of…

With Father’s Day right around the corner, you may be searching for the perfect gift for the father of your children or your own dad. But how can you put a price on one of the most important men in your life? These affordable Father’s Day gifts will show how much you care about your dad (and your budget).

Consider these best gifts for Father’s Day:

— Dual-sided screen cleaner.

— Mini smart plug.

— Bluetooth headphones.

— Bug bite irritation neutralizer.

— Travel hammock.

— Kan Jam set.

— Foam roller.

— Cooling pint glasses.

— Personalized genealogy poster.

— Solitary beehive.

Read on for more information about these affordable Father’s Day gifts and others.

[See: 8 Big Budgeting Blunders — and How to Fix Them.]

Best Gifts for Techie Dads

Dual-Sided Screen Cleaner

Price: $14.95

Help your dad keep his devices squeaky clean with a convenient dual-sided screen cleaner from Hans. The wet side dissolves grease and grime while the dry side gives your screen a streak-free finish. Add cleaner refill for just $10 more.

Mini Smart Plug

Price: $21.99 to $34.99

For dads who love starting a sentence with “Alexa,” this smart plug can turn just about any appliance into a smart device. Connect this plug to your dad’s Wi-Fi, plug it into the wall, then plug in a fan, lamp, coffee maker or other item to allow Dad to be able to control it from his phone or through his smart assistant.

Bluetooth Headphones

Price: $26.99 to $34.99

Give the gift of music with Bluetooth headphones, like the pair from MPow, available on Amazon. An affordable pair of over-the-ear headphones provides high-quality sound along with form-fitting comfort. With a 20-hour battery life, plus the ability to plug in for wired use, your dad can keep jamming for days. Add a carrying case for less than $9.

Best Gifts for Outdoorsy Dads

Universal Water Filter Bottle Adapter Kit

Price: $29.84

The kit from LifeStraw can turn many major brand-name water bottles into bacteria-fighting drinking vessels. Hopefully your dad won’t need to go into survival mode, but this device is great for any situation calling for clean water.

Bug Bite Irritation Neutralizer

Price: $29.95

This thrifty little tool from Bite Helper uses science — and two AA batteries — to combat bug bite irritation. Whether he’s enjoying a picnic or camping in the woods, your dad will appreciate this device the second he feels a stinger.

Travel Hammock

Price: on sale for $55.99

Help your old man relax on his next hike with a portable hammock. Weighing in at just under 2 pounds, the travel hammock from Cabela’s can easily fit into your dad’s pack without adding a ton of extra weight. Plus, its durable design can support up to 400 pounds and dries in just five minutes.

[See: 10 Big Ways to Boost Your Budget — Without Skimping on Your Daily Latte.]

Best Gifts for Foodie Dads

Microthermal Bag Resealer

Price: $15

This rechargeable little tool from Air Lock helps reduce food waste by resealing bags to provide water-resistant and airtight containment. Plus, if your dad is a little snack-possessive this will help him keep intruders out of his treats.

Molcajete

Price: on sale for $22.99

When Pops wants to make guacamole tableside, make sure he does it in style. The hand-carved pestle from Williams Sonoma takes the effort out of grinding tough ingredients, so he can get a perfect blend every time. The set comes in three sizes, so you can buy the right portion size for your family.

Himalayan Salt BBQ Plank

Price: $30

Make your dad’s “World’s Best Cook” apron a little truer with this salt barbecue plank from UncommonGoods. Your favorite grill master can add flavor and a dash of elegance to your next family cookout with this pretty cooking tool. The hand-carved salt creates an antibacterial platter for grilling expertly seasoned dishes or serving chilled bites such as sushi.

Best Gifts for Sporty Dads

Kan Jam Set

Price: $37.98 to $59.99

If there’s one thing dads love more than playing with their kids, it’s finding new games at which to beat their kids. Kan Jam combines the idea of disc golf with the convenience of playing in your backyard or on the beach. Gift the game, then add a priceless little extra by letting the big guy win.

Foam Roller

Price: $34.99

Working out and playing sports gets harder on your body with age, as your dad can probably confirm. Even the most active dads need tools to help their bodies recover. This foam roller from TriggerPoint does just that. Dad can use this durable roller as part of his workout, then use it to massage and tone different muscle groups. Plus its compact design makes it easy to throw in a gym bag.

Custom Jersey Name Print

Price: $39.99

Choose a design from dozens of teams across several different sports leagues to make your dad feel like a part of his favorite squad. If your dad is always looking for new ways to decorate his man cave, this piece of memorabilia from Prints That Rock will be the perfect gift.

[See: 10 Money-Saving Websites to Check Before Shopping.]

Best Gifts for All Dads

Personalized Genealogy Poster

Price: $16.07

This genealogy poster, available on Amazon, is a beautiful way to display the names of your ancestors. Let this poster tell your family’s story to all who see it.

Cooling Pint Glasses

Price: $16.59 to $19.29 for a set of two

For the dad who wants to relax and sip a cold one, check out these cooling pint glasses. Just two hours in the freezer will turn these BPA-free cups, available on Amazon, into drink-chillers for hours. Whether your dad is a beer enthusiast or just enjoys an ice-cold lemonade, he’ll appreciate these glasses all summer long.

Solitary Beehive

Price: $40

Help save the planet and turn your dad into an amateur beekeeper with this simple beehive from UncommonGoods. This bee “condo” is made to attract solitary bees that don’t produce honey but pollinate about 100 times more plants than honeybees do, according to the product description. Help your dad’s garden multiply with this easy-to-use beehive.

More from U.S. News

12 Shopping Tricks to Keep You Under Budget

9 Secrets to Save Money on a Shoestring Budget

10 Expenses Destroying Your Budget

15 Best Father’s Day Gifts for 2019 originally appeared on usnews.com