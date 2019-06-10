10 Free Ways to Get in Better Shape

Achieve your fitness goals without draining your wallet. Exercise is critical to looking and feeling good, but the high cost of getting in shape is often a barrier for those on a tight budget. In…

Exercise is critical to looking and feeling good, but the high cost of getting in shape is often a barrier for those on a tight budget. In fact, a 2018 Dare to Be Free survey from Freeletics, a fitness app, found that 28 percent of participants said they would exercise more if they could find cheaper alternatives to the gym. The good news: You can exercise for free by spending time researching options. “You don’t need to spend thousands of dollars on expensive gym equipment or trainers,” says Jenny Schatzle, certified personal trainer and founder of Bond Fitness. “There are ways to get in shape all around us.” With that in mind, here’s how to find free workout classes without busting your budget.

Use your own body weight.

High-end exercise equipment, such as treadmills and stationary bikes, aren’t necessary to reach your fitness goals. Your body weight provides enough resistance to help tone muscles and trim fat. Lunges and squats are perfect moves to target legs, while pushups build muscle in your chest and back. Tricep dips tone arms and planks are great for targeting abs. The best part: You can do these moves anywhere, whether at home, at your hotel while traveling or on your lunch break at work.

Turn household items into exercise gear.

Setting up an at-home gym makes it easier to squeeze in a workout whenever you have time rather than having to drive to a health club. However, cardio and other fitness equipment will cost you hundreds to thousands of dollars depending on the gear you choose. Instead, look around your home for items that can be used as exercise tools to get started. For instance, canned goods or bottled water can double as dumbbells. Meanwhile, a chair is the perfect prop for tricep dips and incline pushups or step-ups. Schatzle regularly shares videos of workout moves using canned soup and says it’s an effective tool to exercise your arms.

Go for a walk.

One of the most effective, accessible and inexpensive ways to exercise is walking. Not only is it adaptive to any fitness level, but it’s also easy to fit into your daily routine, says Jessica Smith, certified personal trainer, wellness coach and creator of the Walk On workout series. You can walk before work, on your lunch break or while running errands; if the weather isn’t holding up, you can take a few laps around an indoor mall to get those steps in. “Walking helps build aerobic fitness, reduces stress and belly fat and can aid in weight loss,” Smith says. Plus, walking can be an excellent steppingstone to developing a regular exercise habit, she adds.

Join a community meetup.

Not everyone has the self-discipline to exercise on his or her own. If you need the motivation of an instructor to get you moving, connecting with like-minded fitness enthusiasts in your area who are planning an outdoor workout is easy through sites such as FitnessMeetups.com or Meetup.com. There’s no cost and you can find a group exercise to join. You can also tap into your social network to find workout buddies. Eddie Johnson, chief executive officer of Anabolic Bodies, a site that offers fitness advice, suggests joining a Facebook group, where you can find hiking groups, or people who enjoy swimming. “The best part is you can join several groups and line up as many free, fun workouts as you want,” he says.

Check local listings and ad sites.

Your local parks and community centers may provide free exercise classes. All you need to do is run a Google search or review your newspaper’s online calendar for options nearby. Even your local library may host a variety of fitness classes, from yoga to boot camp. What’s more, you may even find gently used, free exercise equipment through local ad listings. “A lot of times, people will invest in a treadmill, weights or another expensive item, only to find that they never use it,” Johnson says. “It can be hard to sell used exercise equipment if it is large, so many people will give it away for free as long as you can come pick it up.”

Take advantage of trial memberships.

Most health clubs and fitness studios offer free trial classes or several day passes at no cost. Signing up for various free trials around town is a great way to test different workout routines and learn a few new moves to do on your own. Even online video programs offer free trials. Just keep in mind that if you’re required to supply your credit card information, you may be automatically enrolled once that trial is up. It’s important to remember to cancel a trial membership before the promotional offer expires if you don’t want to continue paying.

Check fitness stores for classes.

Your favorite exercise brand isn’t just a great place to find workout gear and clothing. Many offer complimentary fitness classes, too. Stores specializing in running shoes and apparel often organize free running groups. Meanwhile, you can find complimentary in-store fitness classes every Sunday at select Lululemon locations and free boot camp, group runs, yoga and more at Athleta. Check your local store’s calendar for a schedule of offerings or ask a store clerk if and when they may be offering a free class, with no purchase required.

Stream workout videos online.

Online exercise videos are often designed to mimic the style of workouts you would get in a group fitness class or with a personal trainer without the cost or commitment of a membership. Many video streaming programs may require a fee, but you can find plenty of free options through sites like FitnessBlender.com. “YouTube has free workouts for any length of time and any kind of workout you’re looking for, from Zumba to body weights to hip-hop to Pilates to high-intensity circuit training,” Schatzle says. For example, you can find endless Pilates videos through the Blogilates YouTube channel available at no cost. You can also find videos on Instagram.

Tap into your mobile device.

There are plenty of exercise apps that can help you get in better shape at home with a little extra guidance. Plus, many are free. For example, the Daily Workouts Fitness Trainer app allows you to choose an area of your physique you’d like to target and offers a simple five- to 30-minute workout. Freeletics is another fitness app that has a free section, containing hundreds of exercises and workouts perfect for any fitness level, duration of exercise and area of the body the user wishes to train. If you prefer to be surrounded by nature, check the AllTrails app to find nearby nature walks and hiking trails for free.

Negotiate.

If you’re planning to join a gym or fitness studio, negotiate for freebies. Either ask for the initiation fee to be waived, a series of free personal training services or a free month. Sometimes it’s easier for the salesperson to add on items to your membership rather than give you a discount on your monthly price, so think about how you can snag freebies from the facility.

