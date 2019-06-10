10 Colleges That Made Them Top CEOs

Where Fortune 500 CEOs went to school Hard work and dedication propelled these people to the CEO positions they hold today, but they all received an education that put them on the path for professional…

Hard work and dedication propelled these people to the CEO positions they hold today, but they all received an education that put them on the path for professional successes. The leaders who run the top companies in the nation attended a variety of colleges to build a strong academic foundation. See where the CEOs at the top 10 Fortune 500 companies got their start.

C. Douglas McMillon

Title and company: CEO and president, Walmart Inc.

Fortune rank: 1

Degree: B.S., Business Administration

College: University of Arkansas

U.S. News rank: 152 (tie), National Universities

Darren W. Woods

Title and company: CEO and chairman, Exxon Mobil Corp.

Fortune rank: 2

Degree: B.S., Electrical Engineering

College: Texas A&M University–College Station

U.S. News rank: 66 (tie), National Universities

Tim Cook

Title and company: CEO, Apple Inc.

Fortune rank: 3

Degree: B.S., Industrial Engineering

College: Auburn University

U.S. News rank: 115 (tie), National Universities

Warren Buffett

Title and company: CEO and chairman, Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Fortune rank: 4

Degree: B.S., Business Administration

College: University of Nebraska–Lincoln

U.S. News rank: 129 (tie), National Universities

Jeffrey P. Bezos

Title and company: Chairman, president and CEO, Amazon.com

Fortune rank: 5

Degree: B.S., Computer Science and Electrical Engineering

College: Princeton University

U.S. News rank: 1, National Universities

David S. Wichmann

Title and company: CEO and chairman, UnitedHealth Group Inc.

Fortune rank: 6

Degree: B.S., Accounting

College: Illinois State University

U.S. News rank: 171 (tie), National Universities

Brian Tyler

Title and company: CEO, McKesson Corp.

Fortune rank: 7

Degree: B.A., Economics

College: University of California–Santa Cruz

U.S. News rank: 70 (tie), National Universities

Larry J. Merlo

Title and company: CEO and president, CVS Health Corp.

Fortune rank: 8

Degree: B.S., Pharmacy

College: University of Pittsburgh

U.S. News rank: 70 (tie), National Universities

Randall L. Stephenson

Title and company: CEO, chairman and president, AT&T Inc.

Fortune rank: 9

Degree: B.S., Accounting

College: University of Central Oklahoma

U.S. News rank: 77 (tie), Regional Universities (West)

Steven H. Collis

Title and company: Chairman, president and CEO, AmerisourceBergen

Fortune rank: 10

Degree: Bachelor of Commerce

College: University of the Witwatersrand

U.S. News rank: 197 (tie), Best Global Universities

Are you the next Fortune 500 CEO?

The CEOs among the top 10 Fortune 500 companies all come from different backgrounds and levels of education, which begs the question: What does it take to become a Fortune 500 CEO? Share your thoughts with us on Facebook or Twitter.

Update 06/11/19: This slideshow has been updated to reflect changes to the Fortune 500 list and the Best Colleges rankings.