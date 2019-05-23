202
Home » Latest News » WMATA to negotiate land…

WMATA to negotiate land deals in Landover for $400M heavy rail facility

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline May 23, 2019 11:22 am 05/23/2019 11:22am
Share

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority is looking to buy roughly 30 acres in Landover to build a heavy rail repair and overhaul facility. WMATA’s executive board voted Thursday to allow General Manager Paul Wiedefeld negotiate the deal.

The three eyed properties are next door to an existing Metro facility on 8201 Ardwick Ardmore Road. The board expects the acquisitions will cost more than $1 million. The new facility could employ up to 300 employees and cost up to $400 million to build.

For WMATA to build there, two businesses will have to move, Kansas-based building supply distributor and manufacturer Rew Materials and a Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Co. warehouse.

Currently, daily repairs take place at Metro’s Brentwood and Greenbelt Yard facilities. WMATA said there is limited space at these facilities.

The board was set to vote on giving Wiedefeld negotiation powers last year, but the vote faced several delays.

Most of the land WMATA wants to acquire, 20 acres, is held…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!