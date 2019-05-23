WMATA to negotiate land deals in Landover for $400M heavy rail facility

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority is looking to buy roughly 30 acres in Landover to build a heavy rail repair and overhaul facility. WMATA’s executive board voted Thursday to allow General Manager Paul Wiedefeld…

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority is looking to buy roughly 30 acres in Landover to build a heavy rail repair and overhaul facility. WMATA’s executive board voted Thursday to allow General Manager Paul Wiedefeld negotiate the deal.

The three eyed properties are next door to an existing Metro facility on 8201 Ardwick Ardmore Road. The board expects the acquisitions will cost more than $1 million. The new facility could employ up to 300 employees and cost up to $400 million to build.

For WMATA to build there, two businesses will have to move, Kansas-based building supply distributor and manufacturer Rew Materials and a Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Co. warehouse.

Currently, daily repairs take place at Metro’s Brentwood and Greenbelt Yard facilities. WMATA said there is limited space at these facilities.

The board was set to vote on giving Wiedefeld negotiation powers last year, but the vote faced several delays.

Most of the land WMATA wants to acquire, 20 acres, is held…