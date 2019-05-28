WhyHotel to start building its own properties

Though it usually uses other developers’ apartments to run pop-up hotels, a local lodging startup now wants to do some building of its own. WhyHotel, a D.C.-based hospitality service that operates pop-up hotels in newly…

WhyHotel, a D.C.-based hospitality service that operates pop-up hotels in newly built apartment buildings during the lease-up phase, is launching a new business unit called Hospitality Living with the help of new executives and a new San Francisco office.

Led by the recently appointed senior vice president of acquisitions and development, Will Hu, Hospitality Living will turn WhyHotel into a part-time developer. It plans to build high-rise urban developments that permanently use the WhyHotel pop-up model.

With a focus on building design, Hospitality Living will deliver WhyHotel’s regular guest experience while creating a flexible-use real estate asset that can switch between apartment and hotel use. The company is targeting 2022 for the first Hospitality Living buildings to open.

