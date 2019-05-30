Why Your Doctor Asks for a Social History

Do you ever wonder why you get asked unexpected questions when visiting your primary care physician? For example, your doctor might ask what level of education you completed, or what kind of dwelling you live…

Do you ever wonder why you get asked unexpected questions when visiting your primary care physician? For example, your doctor might ask what level of education you completed, or what kind of dwelling you live in. Such queries might not seem as relevant as what medications you take or what surgeries you’ve had.

Actually, though, these questions make up an important part of your medical history: your social history. This is a compilation of your social habits, interests, coping mechanisms and sources of support. Questions include how much alcohol you drink and if you smoke or vape.

During this portion of your history, you’ll be asked about recreational use of certain substances. It’s not unusual to be asked about your sexual history, whether you’re in a committed relationship and if you use protection during sexual relations. This is a good time to mention the preferred pronoun in how you wish to be addressed. Doing so ensures respectful and inclusive care during your treatment.

Other questions may be about your diet, your exercise routine (if you have one) or any stressors that may interfere with your health.

One of my favorite questions is how patients spend their days — whether they work in an office or outside, or care for children or an elderly relative in their home. I also enjoy asking about hobbies and what patients enjoy doing in their spare time. Not only do I learn interesting tidbits, but I can also counsel them on possible health hazards in these areas.

Questions about sleep are an important part of your social history. They are especially relevant when patients experience fatigue, symptoms of anxiety or depression, and even hypertension. When I see a patient who works late-night shifts, or one who changes work schedules frequently, I am concerned about the implications on their general health.

Nutrition is also part of the conversation. If you’ve started a new diet or are avoiding a certain type of food, bring it up. You may need information on supplements to accommodate a specific diet.

Even your living arrangements may provide clues to your general health — questions about where you live, who lives with you, how you manage stairs and whether you clean your own house. Based on these answers, I may ask whether you pay your own bills and manage your finances, or if you need someone to do it for you. Transportation is another point of discussion.

I also discuss general habits with my patients — do you wear a seat belt, is there a gun in your house and are your immunizations are up to date? Your answers to these questions may impact your health more than you realize.

A birth history also may be part of your social history. It can include the place you were born or whether you immigrated to the United States. Recent travel information is key when we look at the potential transmission of certain illnesses.

No matter what type of questions you’re asked or how unusual they seem, it’s important to answer them truthfully. Your doctor is not there to judge but to get a complete medical history. Together, you both can work to achieve your health goals.

