Why You Shouldn’t Dump Your Brick-and-Mortar Bank

BANKING IS NOW A hermit’s dream. If you want, you can bank and never encounter a human being. Even if you don’t join an online bank, you can easily avoid other people while using a…

BANKING IS NOW A hermit’s dream. If you want, you can bank and never encounter a human being.

Even if you don’t join an online bank, you can easily avoid other people while using a bank with brick-and-mortar branches. In fact, it’s never been easier to do so, thanks to the long-dependable automatic deposit and the advent of smartphone deposits and online services such as PayPal.com and Google Pay to transfer money to another bank account.

But just because you can bank without encountering human beings, it doesn’t mean you always should. There are some key advantages — as well as some drawbacks — to using brick-and-mortar banking institutions. In a nutshell, the pros of banking at a branch are:

— You may have more luck fixing a banking problem with a person than by talking on the phone or clicking a lot of links.

— If you’re struggling to get a loan, a person may have better ideas that a chatbot.

— If you want advice on a complex financial topic, a banker — over an automated software program — will likely be able to give it to you.

Fixing problems. Do you get the occasional overdraft fee? Or maybe it isn’t occasional. Maybe sometimes you check your balance only to find utter carnage, with fees galore, courtesy of one unexpected payment going through and numerous planned charges clearing as well.

If you have any hope of getting those fees waived, it helps if you actually visit your bank sometimes, especially if the staff has come to know you. Not that a relationship with your bank’s staff will necessarily save you, and this isn’t to say you can’t get fees dismissed if you belong to an online-only bank. But it stands to reason that if you get to know your bank’s employees, and they get to know you, you’ll have a better shot at receiving mercy than a fellow consumer who is a stranger to them.

[Read: 6 Predictions for Banking in 2019.]

Regardless, if you value personal relationships, you should keep your brick-and-mortar bank, says Robert Richardson, the owner and creative director at Richardson Marketing, a Las Vegas-based digital marketing agency for banks and credit unions. He also runs MarketingBanks.com, a financial service trends website.

“There is still something to be said for being able to walk into a branch and talk to someone you know about your financial concerns. Yes, online banks have call centers, but they are hardly personal, and the chances of speaking to the same person more than once are pretty slim,” Richardson says.

Not that there aren’t disadvantages to only having a brick-and-mortar bank. Richardson does think that if your primary goal of having a bank is to save money, then online banks are probably the way to go.

“Traditional banks offer very little return on your money, as opposed to online banks that don’t have the same overhead and can afford to pay interest even on traditional savings accounts,” Richardson says.

Of course, you can always have both — a checking account with a bank that has brick-and-mortar locations — and a savings account at an online bank.

[Read: How to Close Your Bank Account Properly]

Securing loans. If the bank manager knows your name and has a sense of your character, that may be the edge you need when it comes to getting approved, particularly if you aren’t an elite banking customer and you have a few dings on your report.

Of course, if you are an elite customer, you arguably need that face time, too. You may not have trouble getting loans, but you still want to understand the terms and may want to talk things over with a loan officer.

Renee Newman, First Interstate Bank’s chief banking officer and based out of Billings, Montana, says that customers of all ages don’t seem to be interested in losing the human connection at their bank. She says that First Interstate Bank has concluded that even younger generations are not completely sold on only doing banking through technology.

“Our research shows that Gen Z is trending toward the characteristics of an older generational cohort. They want all of the technology available for instant access and ease, but they want a human relationship,” she says.

She does think bank branches may get smaller over time, but she doesn’t see them going anywhere.

[Read: How to Cash a Check Without a Bank Account]

Getting advice. Most banking is pretty basic. You need money, and you take it out of your account. You want to pay a bill, and so you do. But if you have loans with your banks, you might have questions about home equity lines of credit or what type of individual retirement account you need. You may appreciate calling on a human sounding board — and not having to work everything out on your own.

“People bank with people, not companies,” says Adam Marlowe, principal experience officer for Georgia’s Own Credit Union based out of Atlanta.

He says that goes both ways, that banks recognize the value of meeting their customers. For that reason, even if some customers migrate to only doing banking online, he doesn’t envision banks giving up on their bank branches.

“The challenge is building the relationships,” he says. “Brick-and-mortar locations will remain to a financial institution’s long-term strategy, as the staff are challenged with reaching out to the community to understand how they can serve them better and in more convenient ways.”

Of course, everyone’s personality and banking needs are different, and it may be that you really are better off bypassing your bank branch and even exclusively banking online.

But if you have a branch that’s conveniently located near you, it never hurts to start learning your bank tellers’ names, and for them to learn yours. Sure, you save time by skipping an in-person visit. However, in the long run, if you’re a banking hermit, you may be paying a higher price than you think.

More from U.S. News

8 Big Budgeting Blunders — and How to Fix Them

9 Secrets to Save Money on a Shoestring Budget

12 Useless Fees Draining Your Budget

Why You Shouldn’t Dump Your Brick-and-Mortar Bank originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 05/08/19: This story was originally published on Feb. 24, 2015, and has been updated with new information.