Why Investors Need a Vacation Strategy

One of the most common goals of many investors, including retirees, is to travel more. With that comes a financial obligation — so make sure you are vacationing financially smart.

These tips will help all investors craft a vacation strategy:

— Plan ahead.

— Determine currency needs.

— Check your coverage.

Plan Ahead

You should save enough to cover your trip ahead of time. Figuring out how to make your trip work financially after you have booked (or even after you have taken the trip) is not the best option. Knowing how much you can spend gives you the freedom to enjoy the moment rather than worrying about how to pay the bill when you get home.

Sit down with your significant other at the beginning of the year and agree on a vacation budget. Make sure to include savings for food, transportation and activities in addition to travel and lodging. Costs can easily get out of hand if you don’t plan, which can be a huge problem for those living on a fixed income.

Once you have decided the amount needed, include a line item in your budget for upcoming vacations and build toward that rather than waiting to see what you can afford based on what is “left over” each month. The idea is to create a vacation piggy bank to avoid “borrowing” from other financial goals to afford a vacation. Another way to fill up your vacation account is to allocate part of your annual bonus toward vacations for the next year. If you get a raise at year-end, consider allocating a portion of the extra monthly income toward your ongoing vacation fund.

These savings strategies help turn vacationing into an investing goal you can work toward. And they remove any guilt with spending on the vacation since you saved for it.

Online it is so easy to price compare and find bargains. Prior to your trip, make sure you are getting the best value for your money.

Bargain shopping for flights can make a huge difference. Sites like Sky Scanner, Kayak and Cheapoair can help you determine the best time to book flights. Take advantage of price dips.

Always search for flights in “incognito mode” of your web browser, or make sure to clear your cookies before you search. You may find that if you search prices one day and go back to make a purchase later, somehow flights are more expensive.

Consider local travel sites also. For example, when traveling in the U.K., you can find train price bargains at TheTrainline. Many countries have similar options.

Determine Currency Needs

If you are traveling internationally, how will you pay in a different currency? You have a few options. If you want to arrive with local currency in hand, you can try to convert dollars to foreign currency at your local bank — but call ahead first since many banks do not offer this service or carry limited currencies. If you use your bank, check the exchange rate and compare with what is available online.

Online sources can be a great way to get competitive exchange rates — and with companies like Travelex you can pick up your currency from designated locations (like many airports) or have currency mailed to you. In some cases, they will also buy back your unused currency if you over-budgeted.

Often, online sources also offer pre-paid currency cards — like a pre-paid credit card in local currency. You can even load multiple currencies onto the same card if you are country-hopping. Using a pre-paid card like this can be an excellent way to stay on budget.

Credit cards can be a very effective way to get by overseas. Some cards offer no foreign transaction fee. Others may have a structure which provides say 2% cashback on all purchases, but charges a 1% foreign transaction fee — so you still come out ahead by earning a net 1% cashback. Be sure to notify your credit card company before you travel to avoid potential fraud alerts.

There are also some debit cards which allow for zero-fee withdrawals internationally. This allows you to have actual cash if there are locations you are wary of using your credit card. Take a backup debit or credit card, too, just in case.

Check Your Coverage

Make sure you are covered on multiple levels. Call your health care insurance company to figure out what is covered and what you need to do in the event of a health emergency when overseas.

Consider the need for travel insurance. Some credit cards (like American Express) have a level of basic travel insurance built into them if you purchased your travel tickets using your Amex card — so you may not need additional coverage. If you do, make sure to search online to compare costs and policies. Do not automatically select the insurance from your airline — it may not be as comprehensive as you want.

Another common financial pitfall with international travel is with your cell phone. Investigate your options with your plan provider before you go. Some providers offer free international roaming, but many do not and if you forget to turn off cellular data on your device, the charges can rack up fast.

Finally, avoid derailing your financial life back home if you are on extended travel. Make sure urgent bills are set up via auto-payment, and consider stopping your mail at the post office to avoid it piling up in your mailbox — an obvious visual clue to potential thieves that you are not home.

All of these tips and hints assume you are funding your other financial goals prudently also. Vacationing is wonderful, and important — but so is the rest of your financial life. Don’t derail other goals with a vacation you cannot afford. Planning ahead can help avoid this.

