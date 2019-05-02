Why Comcast acquired a startup that provides Wi-Fi to hundreds of Hilton, Marriott hotels

Comcast’s fast-growing business services unit is getting an upgrade to its Wi-Fi. The Philadelphia-based media giant announced Wednesday it’s acquired Deep Blue Communications, a commercial Wi-Fi network provider based in upstate New York. Terms of…

Comcast’s fast-growing business services unit is getting an upgrade to its Wi-Fi. The Philadelphia-based media giant announced Wednesday it’s acquired Deep Blue Communications, a commercial Wi-Fi network provider based in upstate New York.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Deep Blue, which focuses mostly on the hospitality industry and large venues, will bring Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) its expertise in engineering, installing and managing large Wi-Fi networks as Comcast’s business services unit continues to expand its share of the commercial connectivity market.

In October, its CEO Brian Epstein told the Philadelphia Business Journal’s sister publication the Albany Business Review that much of the company’s growth comes from working with McLean-based Hilton Hotels & Resorts, having installed networks at 350 Hiltons in the past year. It’s worked with 1,500 locations in North America for brands including Parsippany, New Jersey-based Wyndham Hotels, Bethesda-based Marriott and Hampton,…