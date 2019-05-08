Why Bigger Is Better for Stock Buybacks

More than 900 U.S. companies announced authorizations to buy back more than $1.08 trillion of their own stock in 2018, which was a record-setting year for buybacks. This year, the numbers suggest more record-setting trends.…

This year, the numbers suggest more record-setting trends. As of April 30, 309 U.S. companies have announced authorizations to buy back more than $360 billion.

Buybacks have traditionally served as a strong indicator for companies that believe their stock is selling at a discounted price. But with so many buybacks to sift through — more than 300 thus far this year — where does an investor start? The size of the buyback, specifically relative to the company’s market cap, is a good place.

The case for large buybacks comes down to proportion: the bigger the better. A $1 billion buyback for a $100 billion market cap, or 1% of outstanding shares, isn’t nearly as meaningful as a $100 million buyback for a $1 billion market cap company, or 10% of outstanding shares.

An analysis by EquityCompass Strategies of 10,070 unique buyback announcements from December 1995 to April 2010 shows companies that announced a buyback greater than 10% of outstanding shares outperformed the S&P 500 by 3.26% over the next month. Comparatively, companies that announced a buyback that equated to less than 5% of outstanding shares outperformed the S&P 500 by only 1.77% over the following month. (This is based on one month forward returns following the buyback announcement relative to the S&P 500.)

Companies are governed by rule 10b-18 when it comes to buying back or repurchasing their own stock. There are some conditions that specify what a company can do, including a repurchase limit of up to 25% of the average daily trading volume. This large trading volume provides companies with the opportunity to influence their share price.

Companies with large buyback announcements can continue to purchase stock at a high percentage of trading volume for week or even months, providing a catalyst to actually drive up the price of the stock and potentially squeeze short sellers along the way. On the other hand, companies that only announce a small buyback in terms of percentage shares outstanding have only a limited opportunity to use the trading volume to influence the stock price.

There are several companies with recent buyback announcements that showcase the impact a large buyback can have on the stock’s performance.

RH, formerly Restoration Hardware (ticker: RH), with three separate buyback announcements, is a great example. The first, announced at market close on Feb. 23, 2017, was for $300 million, or 29% of its outstanding shares. At the time of the announcement, the stock was down from over $105 in November 2015 to $25.19. The second buyback was announced at the close on May 4, 2017, following completion of the previous $300 million buyback. This buyback was for $700 million (38% of outstanding shares), and was completed in the second quarter of 2017.

From the time RH announced its first buyback to announcing its second, the stock returned 105.9% versus 1.4% for the S&P 500 TR index. In the year following the second buyback announcement, RH returned 94.5% versus 13.7% for the S&P 500 TR index.

The company announced another buyback on Oct. 11, 2018, for $700 million, which was 29% of its outstanding shares. Of that, RH repurchased $145 million in the third quarter 2018 and another $105 million in the fourth quarter. This was at a slower pace than previous repurchases. While RH was up 45% versus the S&P 500 TR Index’s 1.5%, as of March 1, 2019, RH is up only 1.5% versus the S&P 500 TR index’s gain of 5.9% as of May 2. This drop at the end of March followed analysts’ concerns about the impact from tax law changes on housing and a softening high-end housing market. With this dip, RH may see a buying opportunity with significant buyback potential left.

There are other companies with large, proportional buyback announcements that showed similar results. Crocs ( CROX) announced a buyback authorization increase to $500 million (29% of outstanding shares) on Feb. 28, 2018. This buyback was announced after shares declined on recent results/outlook. Some research firms on Wall Street saw it as a buying opportunity, as did Crocs. In the year following the buyback announcement, CROX returned102.7% versus the S&P 500 TR index return of 3.8%.

Sonic Corp. announced a $500 million buyback (39% of outstanding shares) on June 7, 2018. In December 2018, the company was acquired by Inspire Brands. In the time between buyback announcement and the acquisition, Sonic returned 64.2% versus the S&P 500 TR loss of 1.8%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( SBGI) announced a $1 billion buyback (35% of outstanding shares) on Aug. 9, 2018. From that point until May 2, 2019, SBGI returned 60.2% versus 3.7% for the S&P 500 TR index.

On Jan. 23, Lam Research Corp. ( LRCX) announced a buyback for $5 billion, which represents 23% of its outstanding shares. This was announced in conjunction with earnings that beat the highest estimate. LRCX has since returned 49.4% versus 11.2% for the S&P 500 TR index.

All of these companies highlight the impact of large, proportional buybacks on their future stock price. Large buybacks, where management has conviction, can be a powerful tool for investors who are evaluating opportunities in the market. The size of the buyback, as it compares to the company’s outstanding shares, is the number to look for.

