Why a local veteran entrepreneur nonprofit is shutting down — and what comes next

Capitol Post, a Northern Virginia nonprofit that helps military veterans build businesses, will close at the end of June.

The organization will shut down its Alexandria coworking space and some programming after launching in 2013 and opening its space at 625 North Washington St. two years later. The local nonprofit’s brand will be dissolved and, starting July 1, folded into the D.C. chapter of Chicago-based Bunker Labs, a national nonprofit that does related work and already collaborates with Capitol Post.

“We have such similar missions and I really feel like they have a ton of momentum, so that was a little bit of the driver behind it,” said Emily McMahan, executive director of Capitol Post.

The personalized, one-on-one support for entrepreneurs that Capitol Post offers will disappear after June. But it will continue monthly events under the Bunker Labs flag, a veterans-in-residence program that offers 10 veterans six months at WeWork in Dupont Circle, and online programs.

Bunker’s…