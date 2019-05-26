When, How Law Schools Use Waitlists

May is a stressful month for the typical law school applicant. After all the time spent waiting — for grades, letters of recommendation, LSAT results and decisions by law schools — many applicants will find…

May is a stressful month for the typical law school applicant. After all the time spent waiting — for grades, letters of recommendation, LSAT results and decisions by law schools — many applicants will find themselves spending some more time in limbo, having been placed on the waitlist by at least one school.

Last year’s increase in applications — the ” Trump bump,” stemming from applicants’ response to the political climate — does not appear to have subsided, leading to yet another competitive admissions cycle.

Consequently, many applicants, especially those with LSAT scores and GPAs around the mean of the schools to which they’ve applied, find themselves on multiple waitlists. In fact, one applicant I’m working with was placed on the waitlist by 14 out of 15 schools to which she applied, and rejected by the 15th.

You can imagine the uncertainty and anxiety that comes with her situation. Although she has since been admitted by several schools, only getting offers from waitlists brings with it yet another set of questions: accept immediately, or wait to hear from higher-ranked schools? How long should you wait before making living arrangements?

Some reprieve from the uncertainty can be found in a better understanding of the waitlist timelines, the decision-making involved and the impact on applicants.

When Do Law School Waitlists Start Moving?

Intuitively, you would think that the mass movement in waitlists comes with the first set of deposit deadlines, which, for most top 20 law schools, is in mid-April to mid-May, after which the schools immediately know how many empty spots they have left to fill.

However, that’s only partially true; once the deadlines have passed, schools spend a few weeks re-evaluating their needs based on the students already committed to the school. Therefore, the April-May deadlines only serve as the catalyst for waitlist movement.

Additionally, school deadlines do not exist in a vacuum. Instead, they depend not only on other schools’ timelines, but also their applicant pool. So even though a school might have a mid-April deadline, its waitlist doesn’t really move until other, higher-ranked schools start cherry-picking its students.

How Do Law School Waitlists Move?

Again, the answer might be counterintuitive. Applicants tend to assume that schools somehow rank students within the waitlists, such that as soon as a spot opens up, the highest-ranked student is offered admission to the school. Again, while this may be the case with some schools, that is not the general rule.

In a recent survey by the BARBRI Group, about 60% of admissions deans stated that the impact that an applicant’s LSAT score or undergraduate GPA will have on their overall admissions statistics is the most significant factor when deciding which applicant to admit off of the waitlist. Other responses included the strength of the applicant’s letter of continued interest and intent to immediately commit to the school if offered admission.

This survey result means a multitude of new factors come into play after the deposit deadline. For example, maybe the school admitted many “splitters” with low GPAs and high LSATs, and when admitting off the waitlist, it will focus on students with higher GPAs to pull that stat up. Therefore, the implication is schools can’t really know what they would be targeting, making ranking candidates very difficult.

One exception, of course, is schools who tier their waitlists, meaning a “preferred” vs. “regular” waitlist, but even there it’s a crude division of hundreds of applicants into a few large groups.

It’s best to think of waitlist movements not as waves — i.e., one large movement in April, a second in June, etc. — but more of a chain reaction. If a student who already committed to one school gets an offer from a higher-ranked school, he or she may choose to forgo the deposit and commit to the new school, opening up a spot. The school will in turn make an offer to a candidate on its waitlist. Of course, that candidate may accept, but having already committed to a lower-ranked school, a spot will open up there, and so on.

What Does the Law School Waitlist Timeline Mean for Applicants?

Yes, it’s late May, but now that you understand how waitlists work, don’t be disheartened if you haven’t heard from your school of choice yet. Again, things start moving in mid-April but don’t really go into full swing until late May and June, followed by another strong movement in July.

Even the very top schools have been known to admit applicants off their waitlist as late as July, so it’s still much too soon to worry. In the meantime, do what you can to improve your chances and hope for the best!

