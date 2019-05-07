What’s the Difference Between Delusions and Hallucinations?

The human brain is capable of some pretty amazing inventions — both real-live gadgets that make our daily lives easier and more productive — and some not-so-real beliefs and notions. Called delusions, these false beliefs…

The human brain is capable of some pretty amazing inventions — both real-live gadgets that make our daily lives easier and more productive — and some not-so-real beliefs and notions. Called delusions, these false beliefs can become problematic when they interfere with normal activities.

Similarly, and sometimes traveling alongside delusions, are other forms of mental health issues called hallucinations. These sensory perceptions that are not based in reality can become dangerous and downright terrifying to some people. Together, these two problems can signal a larger mental health or medical disorder, and it’s wise to see a health care provider if you experience either symptom.

What Are Hallucinations and Delusions?

Aubrey Moe, a psychologist with the Early Psychosis Intervention Center at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, describes hallucinations as “a sensory experience that occurs in the absence of an external stimulus.” Hallucinations can occur in any of the five senses, producing five primary types of hallucination:

— Auditory: Hearing voices, music or other sounds that are not produced by an external stimulus. This is the most common form of hallucination and is commonly associated with certain mental illnesses such as schizophrenia.

— Visual: Seeing shapes, colors, objects or people who aren’t physically there. These types of hallucinations are also common in many different mental health disorders and can be very frightening depending on the situation.

— Olfactory: Smelling something — often an unpleasant scent — that isn’t perceived by others in the same space. Also called phantosmia, these hallucinations can occur after a head injury, when the patient has a brain tumor or when a neurological disorder such as Parkinson’s disease is present.

— Tactile: The sensation of bugs crawling over your body or being tapped on the shoulder when no one else is there are just two manifestations of tactile hallucinations that can bring considerable distress for some people. Certain medications, neurological conditions and mental health disorders may trigger these hallucinations.

— Gustatory: Experiencing the taste of something that you haven’t ingested. Often an unpleasant flavor, gustatory hallucinations can occur in people with epilepsy, schizophrenia and other conditions.

While hallucinations are based in the senses, delusions revolve around concepts, ideas and beliefs that are strongly held in the mind. Dr. Philip R. Muskin, a psychiatrist at New York-Presbyterian and Columbia University Irving Medical Center and outgoing secretary of the American Psychiatric Association, describes delusions as “a fixed idea that’s not consensually held,” in the person’s culture, and “is not consistent with the world at large.” Moe adds that a belief must meet two criteria before it can be considered a delusion:

— The belief cannot be amenable to contrary evidence. “For a person with a delusion, you can show them a perfect piece of evidence suggesting that their belief is not supported, and it would not matter. They’re not able to integrate that information and alternatively, it can sometimes strengthen the delusion,” Moe says.

— The belief cannot be consistent with the person’s culture. “We need to be careful that we’re not pathologizing inappropriately for things that are accepted in that person’s background or culture,” Moe says. To illustrate this point, Muskin offers an example. “If you live in a subculture that believes in voodoo and you think someone has put a spell on you, that’s different from a delusion. A delusion is a fixed idea that’s not consistent with the world at large or your particular sub-community.”

As with hallucinations, there are different types of delusions, Moe says. These may include:

— Persecutory delusions. This type of delusion leads people to believe that they or a loved one are being victimized. Also sometimes called paranoid delusions, “often we see people with paranoid or persecutory delusions being concerned that someone or something is trying to harm them in some way or is watching them,” Moe says. Sometimes these delusions “can be terrifying and could potentially harm someone. For example, if you have the delusion that someone in your family is plotting against you,” that could result in a very negative outcome, Muskin says.

— Erotomanic delusions. This describes someone who thinks they’re loved by another person, often a very famous person. More than just an obsession, erotomanic delusions have at times led to stalking and other dangerous behaviors.

— Grandiose delusions. This type of delusion results in an “over-inflated sense of worth, power, knowledge or identity,” the Cleveland Clinic reports, and leads people to believe they have “special talents and abilities or super powers,” Moe says.

— Jealous delusions. In this form of delusion, the person believes his or her partner or spouse is being unfaithful.

— Somatic delusions. Dr. Cathleen Marie Adams, a pediatric psychiatrist with Geisinger in Danville, Pennsylvania, says somatic delusions are related to the body and its functions rather than the mind, and may lead a person to believe he or she is sick or has a physical deformity. These “can be some of the most attention grabbing” delusions people experience, and examples include “the belief that someone is infected with worms or is pregnant or has a serious health condition.” Muskin recounts the story of a patient he treated who believed he had no shoulders. “I asked him, ‘how are you wearing a sports jacket if you don’t have any shoulders?'” The man still insisted he had no shoulders and couldn’t be convinced otherwise, Muskin says. “You cannot shake the person of that belief.”

— Delusions of reference. Adams also notes that some people have delusions of reference, meaning that they believe they are receiving messages in the dialogue on a TV program or via other media.

— Dementia-related delusions. Keith N. Fargo, director of scientific programs and outreach at the Alzheimer’s Association, says “delusions can be quite common” in any type of dementia, but it tends to “be more common with Alzheimer’s disease.” A common type of delusion that a person with dementia might experience is the conviction that they’re missing out on something they need to be doing. “For example, they think they have to go to work, but they’ve been retired for 10 years. They’re so convinced they have to get up and get ready for work,” that they revert to following past patterns. (Some assisted living communities that offer memory care services now help people with these sorts of symptoms by setting up a room that looks like an office to help the person go through the motions of being at work, which may calm them down and help them feel less disoriented.) Another common delusion in people with dementia is the idea that “a caregiver is stealing from them,” Fargo says. In these cases, the person with dementia may be “absolutely convinced” that’s the case, despite compelling evidence to the contrary.

— Mixed. Any combination of the several types of delusions.

No matter how delusions manifest, they can be distressing, particularly for loved ones of the person experiencing them. Deluded people simply can’t be talked out of that idea, and trying to get that person to “accept reality” or “understand” that what they believe to be true is false is often a losing battle that can be very upsetting for the caregiver or loved one.

Delusions, Hallucinations and Mental Health

Although they aren’t based in realty, both delusions and hallucinations may be a sign of a very real mental health problem or a medical disorder. Moe describes delusions and hallucinations as two facets of psychosis, a condition the National Institute of Mental Health defines as “conditions that affect the mind, where there has been some loss of contact with reality.” During a psychotic episode, a person may experience a number of problems, and delusions and hallucinations may both be present.

“Psychosis is really heterogeneous,” Moe says, meaning that everyone who experiences it is different. “Some people have just delusions or just hallucinations. Some people have both,” but she says more often than not, delusions and hallucinations travel together. “The two symptoms can be related to one another. For example, some people will have auditory hallucinations where they’re hearing a voice or voices. They could then develop a delusional belief about the origin of that voice. Maybe they start to believe that someone is watching them in their house that’s causing the voice or that there’s a demon that’s communicating with them. That’s typically how you see the two work together,” she says.

Like a fever, Moe says, psychosis can be thought of as a symptom rather than a condition in and of itself. A fever signals that something is wrong, but because it can be associated with so many infections, diseases and other problems, simply having a fever doesn’t mean just one thing. Just a few of the conditions that can induce psychosis that may lead to hallucinations and delusions are:

— Schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, depression and other mental illnesses.

— Medication side effects and substance abuse.

— Brain damage caused by tumors, strokes or injury.

— Delirium or fever.

— Neurological disorders such as epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

— Grief or emotional trauma.

Get Checked Out

This partial list of conditions that could be at play when you experience a delusion or hallucination is why it’s so important to visit your doctor if you experience one or both of these symptoms.

Fargo says “the Alzheimer’s Association recommends that if you’re experiencing any thinking or memory problems such as hallucinations, delusions or any problem with your mental faculties, cognition or senses, talk to your doctor. That’s the number one thing.” He also notes that it’s important to keep in mind that mental health should be considered part of overall health, even though there’s sometimes a stigma around seeking help for problems with moods, feelings and cognition. “Clearly, everything about your mentation (mental activity) is biologically based,” he says, so share what’s going on with your doctor so that you can get the right diagnosis and appropriate support.

Some of the medical conditions that induce psychosis “might impact the person’s ability to recognize that something is wrong,” Moe says so it’s important for family members, coworkers, friends or loved ones to speak up if they observe concerning behaviors.

If an underlying medical problem is not detected, you may be referred to a mental health provider such as a psychologist or psychiatrist for further evaluation and treatment. “We try to do a good job of both addressing any symptoms that are distressing to patients or interfering in their lives, and we want to make sure that the condition that’s causing the psychosis is something that we’re the best person to treat,” Moe says. For example, she’s a psychologist, “so I can help people who have a psychiatric reason (for having delusions and hallucinations) like schizophrenia or bipolar disorder. But there are important medical rule-outs that need to happen as well.”

A wide variety of medical conditions from thyroid problems and epilepsy to dementia and many other diseases can all induce psychosis. In these instances, “then I’m not the best person to treat them. So we do an assessment to determine what the underlying cause is so the person gets the best care possible,” she says.

It’s important to get checked out, but Moe notes, some people may experience hallucinations or delusions and be perfectly capable of carrying on in a productive way without further treatment. “I’m usually working with people who are bothered by (hallucinations or delusions) or they’re interfering with their life in some way and they have a diagnosable condition. But it’s important to recognize that psychotic symptoms and experiences are not necessarily uncommon in the general population. But when it comes to psychopathology, it’s a pattern or intensity that is distressing and interfering to the point that the person can’t live the kind of life they want to live.” If the symptoms aren’t interfering, you may be able to skip treatment. Still, even if you’re not bothered by your symptoms, you should get checked out to rule out any medical conditions that do require treatment.

