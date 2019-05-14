What’s the Difference Between Autism and Asperger’s?

For millennia, certain people have exhibited patterns of social behavior and communication that fall outside so-called “normal” parameters. At various points, these individuals have been classified in different ways. Sometimes considered to simply have problematic…

For millennia, certain people have exhibited patterns of social behavior and communication that fall outside so-called “normal” parameters. At various points, these individuals have been classified in different ways. Sometimes considered to simply have problematic personalities, and at other times deemed pathological, people who struggle to express themselves or interact in socially-appropriate ways have long been viewed as “other,” and we haven’t always had the vocabulary to adequately discuss or address the vast range of ways these differences manifest themselves.

But researchers have been trying for decades to arrive at a clear definition of the various ways people behave and communicate, and over time new terms have entered and exited the diagnostic lexicon when trying to describe people who exhibit certain types of behaviors and challenges.

The National Autism Center reports that “in 1943, a doctor named Leo Kanner began observing a group of children who were previously thought to have mental retardation. He noticed that these children had difficulty developing speech, and did not socially interact with their peers. He also noted that these children engaged in ritualized and/or repetitive behavior to the exclusion of other activities.” Kanner’s studies would eventually lead to the discovery of autism, a developmental disorder characterized by difficulty in social interaction and communication and repetitive thoughts and behaviors.

Around the same time, Austrian pediatrician Hans Asperger was studying another group of children who exhibited some of the same behaviors. But these children retained the ability to speak and had less severe symptoms of the autism condition Kanner was describing. Asperger’s work would eventually lead to the description of Asperger’s syndrome, a condition that today is classified as an autism spectrum disorder.

Although neither autism nor Asperger’s would become a formal diagnosis for some time, the work of these two doctors formed the basis of our understanding of autism spectrum disorders today.

What Is Autism Spectrum Disorder?

In 1980, the term autism was added to the American Psychiatric Association’s third edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, a catalog of diagnosable mental health issues used by clinicians to identify and treat those disorders.

The APA reports that “autism is the most severe developmental disability. Appearing within the first three years of life, autism involves impairments in social interaction — such as being aware of other people’s feelings — and verbal and nonverbal communication.” In addition, people with autism “have limited interests, strange eating or sleeping behaviors or a tendency to do things to hurt themselves, such as banging their heads or biting their hands.”

But not all children with autism exhibit the same symptoms or symptoms to the same degree. There is a wide variety of behaviors and challenges that can be classified as autism. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports “the learning, thinking, and problem-solving abilities of people with ASD can range from gifted to severely challenged. Some people with ASD need a lot of help in their daily lives; others need less.”

Because there is this broad spectrum of ability and challenge within the diagnosis of autism, it is now known as autism spectrum disorder. And rates are on the rise. The CDC reports that “about 1 in 59 children has been identified with autism spectrum disorder,” and these cases occur “in all racial, ethnic and socioeconomic groups.”

But ASD is a relatively new term used to describe these children. Prior to the release of the most recent edition of the DSM in 2013, autism was a separate diagnosis from other, similar conditions that now fall under the header of autism spectrum disorder.

What Is Asperger’s Syndrome?

In the latter half of the 20 thcentury, as our understanding of autism grew, it became clear there were children who had a less severe form of autism. The symptoms these children exhibited matched those that Asperger had described in the 1940s. This led to the addition of the diagnosis of Asperger’s syndrome to the fourth edition of the DSM in 1994.

“Asperger’s was originally conceptualized as individuals who had certain social and behavioral differences in terms of restricted or intense interests and certain communication characteristics,” but these kids retained language function and generally had good cognitive functioning, says Dr. Thomas D. Challman, medical director of the Geisinger Autism & Developmental Medicine Institute in Danville, Pennsylvania. Asperger’s syndrome was largely considered to be a less severe form of autism, and people who’d been diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome were often described as high-functioning autistics. Indeed, it’s believed that some of the brightest minds in science and art may exhibit signs of Asperger’s or autism; Michael Fitzgerald, a professor of psychiatry at Trinity College in Dublin, has speculated that many geniuses down the ages, including Albert Einstein, Ludwig von Beethoven and Sir Isaac Newton, could well have had Asperger’s syndrome — but that’s a controversial suggestion and virtually impossible to prove posthumously.

Children exhibiting the social challenges ascribed to Asperger’s have often been described as quirky. They may excel in certain academic subjects or have special creative talents, but have difficulty fitting in with peers or challenges in expressing themselves. They may not be able to pick up on social cues, and this can have consequences at school and later on in adulthood.

When Did Asperger’s Become Autism Spectrum Disorder?

For nearly 20 years, Asperger’s was a formal diagnosis that doctors in the U.S. could use to identify and treat patients who fit the specific criteria that were outlined in the DSM. But with the latest edition of the DSM — the DSM-5 — that was released in 2013, Asperger’s was moved under the umbrella of autism spectrum disorders, a much broader diagnostic category that also now includes Pervasive Development Disorder Not Otherwise Specified, another disorder that shares some similarities with Asperger’s and autism. “At least in the U.S., clinicians and researchers have gotten away from using the diagnostic category of Asperger’s syndrome,” Challman says. In some other countries that rely on different diagnostic manuals, “Asperger’s still appears in those, so it’s not universal worldwide that the term isn’t used. But in the U.S., we have gotten away from it.”

Strictly speaking, Asperger’s syndrome “no longer ‘exists’ as far as the APA goes,” says Luc Lecavalier, professor in the departments of psychology and psychiatry at The Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center. “We’ve replaced the term,” which he says is not an uncommon occurrence as medical science advances and more precise definitions and diagnostic criteria for mental health disorders are developed based on new research. “You see this with all sort of diagnostic categories,” he says, and “with the DSM-5, all of these subtypes of autistic disorders — Asperger’s, and PDD-NOS — have been regrouped under one umbrella term that we now called autism spectrum disorder.”

To better understand what exactly is meant by an autism spectrum, Lecavalier uses color to explain. “You could have dark blue or lighter blue, but it’s still blue. It’s just different. But you get to the point where blue is not red,” meaning that anything noted as red would be a completely different condition that would be categorized differently. “But within that category (of autism, or shades of blue) there’s different variations, and that’s why we use the term spectrum.”

Although ASD is well-defined, Lecavalier says accurately diagnosing it, especially when considering milder cases, can be somewhat subjective. “Social interactions are complicated. It’s hard to have a 25-word definition of what a social impairment is,” because cultural norms, societal expectations, gender and other factors can come into play to alter the perception of whether a child is having challenges in this higher functioning range. He points again to the color spectrum. “Let’s say functioning ‘normally’ is white and having a pathological state of functioning or disorder is black.” It’s easy to diagnose the darkest end of the spectrum “if you’re crippled by your mental health problem. Where it’s problematic is all the gray zone that’s between black and white. When does the gray become black?” He says upwards of 50 percent of children with autism fall somewhere in that gray zone.

In a statement released at the time of the DSM edit, the APA said the change was an attempt to better address some of these lighter gray cases, and “to help more accurately and consistently diagnose children with autism.” The change was based on research that indicated not all children who’d received a diagnosis of Asperger’s or a pervasive developmental disorder over the preceding two decades had been adequately supported, as there seemed to be some persistent misunderstandings about what Asperger’s and other autism disorders were and how to help children with these conditions.

What Happened to Asperger’s Syndrome?

But not everyone has been happy with the change in classifications. “Some people with Asperger’s disorder might prefer that we would retain Asperger’s as a diagnostic category,” Lecavalier says, because some people with mild cases might be more comfortable retaining the label of Asperger’s rather than being lumped in with more severe cases. Plus, there’s concern that if a child with mild autism that formerly might have been identified as Asperger’s doesn’t meet the full diagnostic criteria for ASD, he or she may not receive the support needed at all.

Temple Grandin, perhaps the best-known person with ASD in the country, has expressed a similar opinion. In an interview with autism advocate Nancy Alspaugh-Jackson for the Center for Autism and Related Disorders in Tarzana, California, Grandin, a celebrated animal behavior professor who was the subject of an HBO biographical drama titled “Temple Grandin,” said, “I think the DSM made a big mistake removing Asperger’s syndrome,” because “I’m seeing too many verbal kids less severe than me getting put in classes with nonverbal kids. I’m seeing too many smart kids not learning job skills.”

The fear that Grandin and others have expressed is that lumping all people with autism spectrum disorders together under one diagnostic label could backfire, leading to less support for kids who are higher functioning and need different interventions than children with more severe forms of the disease. “You have a segment of very, very severely handicapped kids. They’ll never be able to live independently. That’s a very different kind of situation from a mild Asperger’s kid. You’re putting too many apples and oranges together,” Grandin told Alspaugh-Jackson.

For the time being, though, Asperger’s is now simply called ASD. “The reality is that insurance companies, scientists and peer review journals do not use the term Asperger’s — or they’re not supposed to use that term anymore,” Lecavalier says. Future revisions to the DSM could reinstate the term if research supports its use. Or new categories could be developed as our understanding of ASD’s causes and manifestations improves. The DSM is considered a living document and updates are made with some regularity.

What Should I Do If My Child Has Asperger’s?

Though the term “Asperger’s” may no longer be used as a formal diagnosis, people still exhibit the signs and symptoms of this condition, and if your child shows any strange behaviors or develops repetitive ticks, a regression in language development or other early signs of ASD, it’s important to speak with a pediatrician or family doctor about those concerns.

“If there is a suspicion that a child might have an autism spectrum disorder, typically the child needs an overall evaluation of developmental functioning, which includes measurement of their language ability as well as non-language skills, and then we try to get observations from individuals who know the child well,” Challman says. Your doctor will also “try to elicit or observe certain social and play behaviors directly. What we’re trying to see is if a child exhibits the combination of language characteristics, social characteristics and repetitive behavior characteristics that define the condition.”

If your child is diagnosed with ASD, know that there’s a lot that can be done to help him or her grow into a functional adult. “We have a lot of evidence that shows that you could improve the prognosis, or life outcomes, if you intervene early and hard,” Lecavalier says.

The shape that intervention takes will depend on the specific case. “Once we make a diagnosis of ASD, then there are several things we want to do,” Challman says. “One, of course, is always to recognize the strengths of the individual. Some of these differences that we’re trying to identify might have an impact on child’s functioning now or in the future, but they’re often coexisting with things the child is doing quite well. So, we want to identify not just differences that might have a negative impact but also things that the child does well.”

Interventions that focus on improving challenged functional areas through speech and behavioral therapies and reducing anxiety while simultaneously supporting areas of excellence can make a world of difference in how a child with ASD will grow and develop.

