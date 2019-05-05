What to Watch in the World, Week of May 6

May 6-12 The U.N.’s Global Road Safety Week puts the focus on the toll exacted by the number of road traffic deaths around the world. At the end of 2018 the World Health Organization stated…

May 6-12

The U.N.’s Global Road Safety Week puts the focus on the toll exacted by the number of road traffic deaths around the world. At the end of 2018 the World Health Organization stated that the number of annual road traffic deaths has reached 1.35 million. Road traffic injuries are the world’s leading killer of people aged 5-29 years.

Road deaths disproportionately affect males, according to 2018 data from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

Monday, May 6

A U.N. report on biodiversity that warns that up to 1 million species face extinction due to human influence is released on Monday, May 6. The erosion of various aspects of the environment such as clean air, drinkable water, CO2-absorbing forests and pollinating insects poses as great a threat to the planet as climate change, according to a summary of the report’s findings, which was approved by representatives from 132 countries, including the U.S.

The authors of the report hope their report will push discussion of the environment to the same level of discussion as climate change, according to the Guardian.

Wednesday, May 8

Results of the general election in Thailand are due to be announced by Wednesday, May 8. The March 24 vote was the country’s first election since the 2014 military-led coup that dissolved the government and installed a ruling junta.

International observers have expressed concern over the validity of Thailand’s elections and in early April the country’s election officials ordered a recount of votes and new elections in some areas after finding irregularities.

Thailand has witnessed 12 successful coups against the national government since 1932.

Wednesday, May 8-Thursday, May 9

Remembrance and reconciliation from the costs imposed by war will be the subject of two days of international observance through the U.N.-designated Time of Remembrance and Reconciliation for Those Who Lost Their Lives During World War II.

World War II remains the deadliest war in history, a conflict that touched every continent and one in which civilians were targeted. Estimates of total deaths vary between 60 million to 80 civilian and military casualties that extended across dozens of countries. The former Soviet Union suffered the greatest loss of people, with total deaths in that country from the war ranging from more than 20 million to nearly 30 million.

Wednesday, May 8-Sunday, May 12

Many countries annually observe the role of the mother in both family and society throughout the year, but May witnesses the greatest number of nations holding the observance. The greatest number of countries hold the observance on the second May of the year, including the U.S., Germany and the Philippines. South Korea holds the observance on May 8, while El Salvador, Guatemala and Mexico hold the day on May 10.

Many studies have focused on the economic contributions mothers play in countries economies. However, the U.S. remains the only OECD member country that doesn’t mandate income during maternity or paternity leave by law.

