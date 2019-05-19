What to Watch in the World, Week of May 20

May 20: Ukraine’s President Is Sworn In Volodymyr Zelenskiy will officially begin his term as president of Ukraine on Monday, May 20, and will immediately face a challenge to his political power. The country’s ruling…

May 20: Ukraine’s President Is Sworn In

Volodymyr Zelenskiy will officially begin his term as president of Ukraine on Monday, May 20, and will immediately face a challenge to his political power. The country’s ruling coalition collapsed on May 17, posing a setback to the new president’s plans to hold early elections. Dissolving parliament is necessary for holding a snap election. Under Ukrainian law, however, the president cannot do so if there is no governing coalition.

Ukrainians cast their vote in April and Zelenskiy, a comic actor with no prior political experience, drew more than 73% of the ballots, while incumbent Petro Poroshenko barely attracted 24% of the vote.

May 21: World Day for Cultural Diversity

The United Nation observes a day aimed at promoting diversity. According to the U.N., “bridging the gap between cultures is urgent and necessary for peace, stability and development.” UNESCO adopted the Universal Declaration on Cultural Diversity in 2001 and in December 2002 the U.N. General Assembly declared May 21 as World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development.

May 23: India’s General Election Results

About a month after the multi-phase general elections began in India, citizens of the country are finally ready to see the results of the voting. People are casting ballots for a new parliament, which will then choose a prime minister.

During the five years of current Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rule, India has witnessed an increasing number of attacks on the country’s Muslim minority. Modi has vowed to win the elections with a landslide. Voting began in mid-April and the election is considered the largest election in history, with 900 million people eligible to vote.

May 23-26: European Parliament Elections

Voters in European Union member countries are asked to cast their ballot in the current elections for the new EU Parliament. More than 370 million European citizens are eligible to vote in the elections.

Results of the voting will determine the balance of power in the next European Parliament, and can influence member states’ domestic politics. The results are difficult to forecast, since European countries are often supporting different causes and list different issues on their agenda.

May 26: Spain’s Elections

The 2019 Spanish local elections will take place on Sunday, May 26. Spain will choose offices at the local, regional and European Parliament levels. This is a future signal for parties that have the chance to test who gathers the most support. The elections happen at the same time as the Spanish are also asked to cast their vote on the future EU leaders.

Coming up this week

1. Ukraine’s new president is sworn in.

2. People around the world celebrate the World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development.

3. Indians learn results of general election.

4. Elections across Europe for the European Parliament.

5. Spain holds local and regional elections.

