What to Watch in the World, Week of May 13

May 13: Phlippines Elections

A midterm election in the Philippines is held on Monday, May 13. At stake are 12 seats in the Senate, all 297 seats in the House of Representatives, regional positions in Mindanao, and all provincial, city and municipalities across the country. Taking place midway through President Rodrigo Duterte’s first term in office, the elections are being seen as a referendum on the president.

May 14-18: Eurovision

The annual Eurovision song contest, an event that in recent years has become tied to flamboyant acts, runs May 14-18. The contest, held primarily between member countries of the European Broadcasting Union, began in the 1950s in Switzerland as a way to bring a war-torn Europe together through entertainment.

Despite the name of the contest, countries outside of the Old Continent, such as Israel and Australia, are allowed to compete. The host country is the previous year’s winner. This year’s host country is Israel.

May 15: International Day of Families

The International Day of Families on Wednesday, May 15, promotes awareness of issues relating to families and aims at increasing knowledge of the social, economic and demographic processes affecting them. In several nations around the world, on this day people are taking an opportunity to highlight different areas of interest and importance to families. The 2019 theme: Families and Climate Action.

May 18: Vesak

Followers of Buddhism around the world this week will mark the life of Siddhartha Gautama, the father of the religion. The date of the day — also known as Waisak Day or Buddha Day — varies by country, but is generally held on the full moon day in May.

Siddhartha Gautama, or the Buddha, was born a prince in the 6th century B.C. in modern-day Nepal. After founding the religion of Buddhism, he traveled across India and Nepal to spread the religion. Today, Buddhism is estimated to have more than 500 million followers worldwide, with by far the greatest proportion in countries across the Asia-Pacific.

May 18: Australia Federal Election

Australia will hold a federal election on Saturday, May 18, to elect members of the 46th Parliament. All the 151 seats in the House of Representatives of Australia and 40 of the 76 seats in the Senate are up for election in Australia, one of the few Western democracies where voting is compulsory.

Australia has enjoyed nearly three decades of economic growth but political stability has eluded the country in recent years. If Australia’s Labor Party wins, party leader Bill Shorten would be on track to be the fifth new head of government in just six years in the country. The economy, relations with the country’s Asia-Pacific neighbors, terrorism, border security and climate change are among the major issues in the campaign.

