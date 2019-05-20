What to Know About the CASPer Test for Medical School

In 2018, U.S. allopathic medical schools received 52,777 applicants, with less than half gaining acceptance, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges. With the volume of applications received, medical schools have developed strategic methods…

One such tool is a Situational Judgment Test, or SJT, where an applicant’s personal qualities such as integrity, behavior and critical thinking tendencies are evaluated. The Computer-based Assessment for Sampling Personal Characteristics, or CASPer, test is an example of an SJT currently in use by more than 35 U.S. medical schools. In the last several years, the number of M.D. programs requiring this exam has increased, meaning applicants must add this as another step in the already daunting task of applying to medical school.

The CASPer test, which is administered by Altus Assessments Inc., is available online and can be accessed by applicants anywhere; instead of visiting testing centers, test-takers can participate at a location they choose. It costs $10 to take the test, and an additional $10 to distribute the score to each school. The test takes about 90 minutes to complete and consists of 12 scenarios with three questions each. The scenarios are presented via either video or text.

In addition to medical school applicants, those applying to other health professions, such as a physician assistant graduate program or undergraduate nursing program, may take the test, so the questions are not geared specifically toward being a physician. Instead, the scenarios present an ethical dilemma and an applicant is tested based on his or her response to the specific circumstances.

The exam website provides several practice scenarios so an applicant can gauge what to expect on the actual test. One example offered is, “Think of a time when you had to make a sacrifice in order to accomplish a goal.” The three questions that follow for this example scenario are:

1. Briefly describe the situation and the sacrifice you made.

2. Do you regret your decision to make the sacrifice? Why or why not?

3. Did you learn anything from this situation that can be applied to your desired career? Explain your response.

As the exam tests an applicant’s intrinsic response to particular scenarios, and not scientific knowledge, preparation is limited. Applicants should review the CASPer test website to familiarize themselves with the test format, timing and technological requirements.

Being a physician requires sound judgment, the ability to effectively communicate, critical thinking and reasoning skills, and the ability to solve problems in diverse and often unexpected circumstances. The CASPer test works to examine these and more baseline characteristics within an applicant, and that is why the exam can be useful to a medical school when evaluating applicants. Each section is scored individually by a rater who is trained and instructed on how to evaluate the scenario, and each section is assessed by a different rater to remove any potential bias.

Those who are getting ready to submit their application should schedule a test date if a desired medical school requires the exam. Each school has a different date that it needs the test done, but in general, applicants should plan on completing this test by the end of July. Exam results will be sent to designated schools about three weeks after the test date.

The CASPer test is currently offered for the following allopathic medical schools in the U.S.:

— Albany Medical College

— Augusta University

— Central Michigan University

— Drexel University

— East Tennessee State University

— Florida Atlantic University

— Hofstra University

— Howard University

— Medical College of Wisconsin

— Mercer University

— Michigan State University

— New York Medical College

— Northeast Ohio Medical University

— NYU School of Medicine

— Rosalind Franklin University

— Rutgers University

— State University of New York

— Stony Brook University

— Temple University

— Texas A&M University

— Tech Tech University Health Sciences Center

— Tulane University

— University of Colorado–Denver

— University of Illinois

— University of Miami

— University of Michigan

— University of Mississippi

— University of Nevada–Reno

— University of North Carolina

— University of North Dakota

— University of Rochester

— University of Texas Health Science Center

— University of Texas Medical Branch

— University of Vermont

— University of Washington

— Virginia Commonwealth University

— West Virginia University

