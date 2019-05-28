When patients are faced with huge medical bills, it may seem like there are few avenues for relief. They can negotiate with insurance. They can haggle with the hospital. They can negotiate with debt collectors.…

But a resource patients may not be aware of is hospital financial assistance, also called charity care. “It’s a requirement for nonprofit hospitals to create financial assistance plans,” says Jenifer Bosco, staff attorney at the National Consumer Law Center.

Understanding whether you qualify for financial help isn’t always simple. You’ll need to know whether the facility you visit has a financial assistance policy, the procedure you underwent qualifies and you qualify as low-income. Interested in learning more? Here’s what to know about hospital financial assistance policies.

What’s a Hospital Financial Assistance Policy?

Financial assistance policies help provide free or discounted medical services to patients who meet certain eligibility standards and are unable to pay for their medical treatments. They were created under the Affordable Care Act to address medical debt and increase transparency. Specifically, these regulations apply to nonprofit hospitals and are overseen by the Internal Revenue Service, or IRS.

Patients will find that these programs run the gamut depending on the medical institution and the state in which it’s located, which may have its own regulations. “There’s not anything within IRS rules that says how much financial assistance needs to be provided and who qualifies for financial assistance, so the hospitals have a lot of leeway to make those decisions,” Bosco says.

You may find everything from fairly generous policies offering assistance to families who earn five or six times the federal poverty guidelines — an annually adjusted measure of income and family size — or you may find that your facility offers the bare minimum. Some may offer sliding scales, wiping away more debt for lower-income patients, while others may standardize the relief offered. Nonprofit medical centers are required to make the financial assistance policy, application form and a plain language summary of the policy widely available on their websites, so you should be able to find more information about your hospital online.

How Do I Know if I Qualify for a Financial Assistance Policy?

First, you’ll need to verify that the facility you visited offers financial assistance or charity care. If you received treatment at a nonprofit hospital, then federal law requires there to be a policy in place. If you received treatment at a for-profit medical center, it can’t hurt to ask if there’s financial assistance available, but the hospital is not federally required to offer it.

Next, you’ll want to determine whether your income and family size qualify you for financial assistance. These eligibility cutoffs vary depending on the hospital. For example, the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center uses a sliding scale to determine assistance amount. If the patient earns between 400% and 251% of the federal poverty guidelines, he or she will earn partial financial assistance. If the patient earns 250% or less than the federal poverty guidelines, that patient is eligible for 100% financial assistance and for UPMC service fees to be waived. UPMC also offers hardship assistance for qualified families where medical liability exceeds 15% of family income.

Finally, you’ll need to have undergone a procedure that qualifies for financial assistance. You may find that cosmetic procedures, dental care and other treatments are not covered.

How Do I Apply for a Financial Assistance Policy?

If you have questions about the financial assistance plan, where to find the financial assistance application and how to determine whether you apply, call the facility’s billing office, says Maureen Lamb, CEO and founder of Medical Bill Support, which works with health care consumers to reduce medical costs. That should get you started in the right direction.

At the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, the aim is to make people aware of the program when they make their appointment, says Philip Roudabush, assistant vice president of revenue cycle operations at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics. They try to introduce the program to patients who are uninsured or underinsured. “The best-case scenario is when they’re calling in and trying to schedule an appointment, we try to make sure they’re aware of what that looks like if they don’t have (an insurance) plan,” Roudabush says.

But sometimes, patients don’t hear about the program or are accepting emergency care and can’t plan for it until after medical services are received. You’ll generally need to start the application process within 240 days of receiving your first bill, Bosco says. So it behooves you to not delay.

The application may require tallying up income, sharing the names of your family members and detailing other assets. “They really vary in terms of what they might ask — sometimes they want tax forms,” Lamb says.

During the application process, you can expect the debt collections process to pause. “We pause the ‘dunning process’ at that point because you’re engaging with us,” says Benjie Johnson, Michigan Medicine’s chief officer of the hospital’s revenue cycle.

Generally, if you have insurance, you’ll need to have exhausted all of those benefits, including employer-sponsored health insurance, automobile insurance and workers’ compensation, before tapping charity care. “Our financial assistance program actually will allow for financial assistance even if you have insurance, and we made that change recently because of these high-deductible plans,” Johnson says.

What Do I Do if I’ve Been Denied Financial Assistance?

If you don’t qualify, don’t despair. Hospital representatives say patients may be able to repay their bills on a low- or no-interest installment plan or take out a short-term loan with a partner bank.

You may also want to reapply in future years if you take on new medical bills. After all, your family circumstances and the federal poverty guidelines change from year to year, so a denial in the past may not exclude you from having an application accepted in the future.

