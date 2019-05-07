What to Know About a College’s Net Price Calculator

A school’s sticker price is rarely the actual amount families will pay for college, and many are often unsure of the true cost of college. Colleges participating in federal financial aid programs are required to…

A school’s sticker price is rarely the actual amount families will pay for college, and many are often unsure of the true cost of college.

Colleges participating in federal financial aid programs are required to supply families with a net price calculator on their website. Schools have the option to use a federal template or create their own calculator. Since the Higher Education Opportunity Act of 2008 first mandated their inclusion by the end of October 2011, legislators have moved to improve the implementation of net price calculators. In March, a bipartisan group presented an amendment to the Higher Education Act aimed at making net price calculators easier to find and use.

The latest research, released in March by a group of researchers at the University of Pennsylvania, shows that some colleges aren’t complying with the original federal mandate. What’s more, the report highlights other issues like outdated data used in some net price calculators and discrepancies in the way colleges define net price that make the tool significantly less useful to families.

These findings can have a wide-reaching impact on prospective students making their college decision.

Net price calculators are designed for first-time, full-time undergraduates, but some colleges also offer separate calculators for transfer students. Use of the calculator should begin early in the process of choosing a school, says Mark Kantrowitz, publisher and vice president of research for Savingforcollege.com. Before they get too far, families should first understand the concept of net price. According to the U.S. Department of Education, net price is “the amount that a student pays to attend an institution in a single academic year AFTER subtracting scholarships and grants the student receives.”

Every college’s net price calculator is different, but families should expect to provide basic personal information as well as a student’s dependency status and each parent’s adjusted gross income and assets. The federal template includes need-based and merit-based grants and scholarships in its calculations. If a college asks additional questions beyond those included in the federal template, Kantrowitz says they are often about a student’s academic record.

Net price calculators benefit families by providing information about financial aid at a particular institution early in the college search process and allowing families to compare the cost of colleges, says Karen McCarthy, director of policy analysis at the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators. They can also help bust affordability myths, particularly about the cost of private institutions, but the estimated out-of-pocket costs should be taken with a grain of salt, she says.

“Before we had net price calculators, oftentimes students didn’t have an idea of what their out-of-pocket costs would be until they had actually applied for admission somewhere, applied for financial aid and gotten an award letter. At that point, they are pretty far along in the application process,” McCarthy says. “It is helpful from that perspective: It gets you some information earlier.”

But finding the net price calculator can be more challenging than families may expect. The recent report, Questioning the Calculations, found that, “To be used, an NPC must be locatable and have a consistently functioning link. We were able to navigate by clicking from the institution’s home page to the net price calculator for 88% (69) of selected institutions. For two institutions (one public, one private), a functioning net price calculator could not be located.”

The Department of Education advises colleges to prominently display the calculator on their websites, but for some institutions, they may be more easily accessible through a Google search.

Once a calculator is located, families should learn how net price is calculated at that particular college, says Laura W. Perna, lead researcher of the report and executive director at the Alliance for Higher Education and Democracy at the University of Pennsylvania. As they make a college decision, families may be inadvertently comparing net prices that do not consider the same factors or that do not use data from the same year, research found.

One college may not consider housing as part of its cost of attendance when calculating net price, for example, while another may, causing one college to appear more expensive than another.

Similarly, net price calculators should only subtract grants and scholarships from the college’s sticker price to arrive at a net price, but that is not always the case. Grants and scholarships do not have to be repaid, but some colleges may subtract student loans from the cost of attendance, thus arriving at a smaller net price than other schools. Families should be aware student loans must be repaid, experts say, and therefore should be considered as part of the price to attend a college.

“Some of the practices we found are very misleading for anyone trying to navigate this process. Some of the information being presented is incomplete, we found a few institutions not clearly differentiating grants from loans, and it’s really, really important people know the difference,” Perna says. “It’s really hard to (compare). Some institutions are highlighting only some of the cost, like tuition and fees. For students to be able to compare across institutions, I feel institutions should be using the federal definition.”

She says reading the fine print and talking to the college’s financial aid office can help families ensure they are comparing apples to apples. A college typically lists the academic year of the net price results somewhere on the calculator.

In addition, keep in mind that to be eligible for a financial aid award from a college, families must keep track of deadlines and fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, experts say.

Once families begin comparing net prices at different institutions, they should think broadly rather than relying on the net price estimate to be the exact amount of financial aid offered to a student, Kantrowitz says. The estimate given in a calculator is not binding and doesn’t consider the unique circumstances of each student, including any life events that may have an impact on their ability to pay, and other standards that might be required for certain grants and scholarships, like GPA requirements.

“Unless it’s a really big difference, you should still apply to the college. Even if it’s a $2,000 difference in the price, who knows. When you apply for financial aid in the end, your income might be different, your assets might be different and when you use the actual formula from the college, you may get a significantly different financial aid package,” Kantrowitz says.

“It’s for seeing if the college is inside or outside the ballpark of affordability,” he says. “I’d be cautious about discarding a college because it’s $5 more expensive than another college. $5,000, maybe.”

