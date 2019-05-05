Raise your hand if you remember Shalamar’s ’70s hit “The Second Time Around.” According to the lyrics, when it comes to romantic love, “the second time is so much better, baby.” The same can be…

Raise your hand if you remember Shalamar’s ’70s hit “The Second Time Around.” According to the lyrics, when it comes to romantic love, “the second time is so much better, baby.”

The same can be said of job interviews, too.

Modern companies should use multiple rounds of interviews in the hiring process, according to “Power Moves,” a book by psychologist Adam Grant, professor at the Wharton School at University of Pennsylvania. Second interviews help hiring managers discern whether job seekers are genuinely qualified instead of simply well rehearsed. Candidates with fake or hyperbolic answers will likely have a difficult time maintaining that façade over the course of several conversations.

To provide a 360-degree view of an applicant, second interview questions may differ in topic and style from those asked during first interviews. Preparing for probing second interview questions will help you understand what to expect in a second interview.

Read on for tips on how to succeed when you move to round two.

To prepare for second interview questions:

— Be yourself in the interview process.

— Dive deep with your answers.

— Craft smart questions to ask.

— Communicate your value.

Be yourself in the interview process.

You should be the best and most professional version of yourself, but resist the urge to embellish or misrepresent who you are in the initial round of conversations, since it is likely your words will be tested during your second interviews.

Dive deep with your answers.

Many first interviews take place during phone calls with recruiters who run through initial screening questions. In this stage, conversations may be shallow, not requiring candidates to demonstrate tremendous depth of knowledge regarding the company or the role.

In the second interview, though, you should be ready for a deep dive. How you respond and the questions you ask should clearly display your preparation.

Many second interview questions will cover how your background matches specific elements of the role. An effective preparation strategy is to read the job description, identify the top three to five qualifications and write down examples of work you have done that explain your experience in those areas. Taking time to write out examples helps to organize your thoughts, makes your answers more concise and cements the responses in your mind. That practiced recall is very helpful when you are nervous in the actual interview.

Craft smart questions to ask in a second interview.

Once you have mapped out how your experience is a good match for the role, it is time to craft at least three unique questions for each person who will participate in the second round of interviews. Think about details that are important to consider and what insight might be helpful after you are in the job for six months or a year. In short, show your interest through your effort with your questions.

Be mindful not to ask questions that are easily answered in the job description, on the company website or in its social media channels. Also steer clear of questions that are not appropriate for the interview stage or the specific interviewer.

For example, if you have a 15-minute second interview with the company CEO who happens to be in the office that day, don’t waste her time asking questions about the interview process better suited for someone lower down in the hierarchy. Instead, ask the questions that a CEO can and should answer.

Examples of questions to ask in a second interview with the CEO include:

— What is your vision for the company?

— What are the company’s growth goals?

— How can this role help the greater good of the organization?

Communicate your value.

I recently heard an exceptionally wise tip from a professional contact: “Show how you can be a culture add.” For years, people have advised candidates to make sure they can fit in with the company culture. But this outstanding candidate threw down the gauntlet by showing how the culture would be even better if he joined the team.

In your second interview, make sure you clearly communicate how your unique skills, personality and experiences can improve the organization. In doing so, you are demonstrating your understanding of where the company is today and you are committing to add value with your unique contributions. It is not an easy order to fill, but it’s a worthwhile approach to consider and a huge plus when you succeed.

When it comes to interviews, a “one and done” approach simply doesn’t provide enough information for either party to make the best decision. But multiple meetings don’t have to only serve the needs of the company. The second interview gives discerning candidates excellent opportunities to differentiate themselves and vet companies to ensure a good fit. With both parties seeking to make the most of their time together, it increases the odds of making an ideal match.

