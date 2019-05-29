What to Do When You Come Into Contact With Measles

Measles was declared eliminated in the U.S. in 2000, but apparently the disease didn’t get that memo. The virus that causes measles was never eliminated — and it continues to circulate worldwide, including here in…

Measles was declared eliminated in the U.S. in 2000, but apparently the disease didn’t get that memo. The virus that causes measles was never eliminated — and it continues to circulate worldwide, including here in the U.S. The single reason that American children and, occasionally, adults were rarely infected by the bug is immunization.

First developed in the 1960s, the measles vaccine is remarkably effective — indeed, more effective than almost any other vaccine. “After one dose of the vaccine, 95% will never get measles, and after the second dose, 98% will never get it,” says Dr. Wendy Sue Swanson, a pediatrician and chief of digital innovation at Seattle Children’s Hospital and a spokesperson for the American Academy of Pediatrics. “Not all vaccines are that good,” she says, noting that the flu vaccine is only about 60% effective.

Measles is thus almost entirely preventable. Thanks to vaccination, measles deaths have been reduced by 80% worldwide since 2000, and more than 21 million lives have been saved, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And yet, the U.S. is in the midst of a measles outbreak the likes of which hasn’t been seen in a quarter century.

The CDC recently reported that, from Jan. 1 to May 17, 2019, 880 individual cases of measles had been confirmed in 24 states. This is an increase of 41 cases from the previous week and the greatest number of cases reported in the U.S. since 1994, when a record 963 cases were reported across the U.S. — an ignominious record that soon may fall. These outbreaks are linked to travelers who brought measles back from other countries, such as Israel, Ukraine and the Philippines, where large measles outbreaks are occurring and vaccination rates are not nearly as high they are in the U.S.

What makes an outbreak possible is the measles virus is particularly contagious. “If you go to a picnic with someone who has measles, 9 of 10 people get the virus,” Swanson says. “You can walk into a grocery store, a clinic, the airport, wherever a person had measles, and two hours later you can get it. And 9 of 10 times, if you are without immunity, you will get (the disease).”

Given those odds, what should you do if you or your child is exposed to measles?

Most Need Not Worry About Measles

The vast majority of Americans don’t have to do a thing. “If your child and you are immune, you can rest easy,” Swanson says. “During times of outbreak, there are two stories — the scary story about what do you do, but that is a small minority of us. Ninety-six percent of us don’t have anything to worry about,” because that’s the number of people in the U.S. who are immune through vaccination or having had the disease already. Statistics from 2017 reveal that 91.5% of children ages 19 to 35 months received the measles, mumps and rubella, or MMR, vaccine in the U.S., a number that has stayed consistent for the past two decades. “You can send your kids into the world and feel confident they are protected,” Swanson says.

That is more of a relief than many people realize. There is a misconception that measles is a benign infection, but measles can be very serious. In 2017, the CDC says, it caused approximately 110,000 deaths worldwide. The virus can lead to complications such is encephalitis (an infection that leads to swelling of the brain), pneumonia, severe diarrhea and dehydration. In developing countries, approximately 1 of every 100 children with measles will die from the disease or its complications, the CDC reports.

The majority of measles cases in the U.S. are still concentrated in downstate New York, where outbreaks have been occurring in Rockland County, Brooklyn and Queens. Most of these cases have occurred in members of the Orthodox Jewish community, which has shunned vaccination. The majority of people who have been infected with measles nationwide were unvaccinated, according to the CDC.

Talk to Your Doctor About Measles

Indiana has seen about a dozen cases of measles, says Dr. Windel A. Stracener, a family physician in Richmond, Indiana, and a member of the board of directors of the American Academy of Family Physicians. “In pockets of unvaccinated children and adults, measles is able to spread rather quickly,” he says. If you or your children haven’t been vaccinated or already had the disease, he recommends talking to your family doctor. “If you are not sure if you had measles or if you had the vaccine years ago, talk to your doctor and see if you need to be re-vaccinated,” he says.

Stracener also suggests those who will be traveling look into whether a measles outbreak is occurring at their destination. “Make sure you are vaccinated before you go, so you don’t bring it back with you,” he says.

If you are exposed to the virus and don’t have immunity, be aware of the symptoms of measles. “Measles is generally preceded by what seems like a cold, because it’s a respiratory virus — sore throat, cough, sneezing,” he says. “Then you develop fever and rash.” See a physician right away to be treated to avoid side effects like diarrhea, ear infection and pneumonia, he says, which can be especially serious for children under age 5. There is also a postexposure vaccine that, if administered within 72 hours, provides some protection, Swanson says. It may afford you a milder course of the disease.

There is no medicine available to help recover from measles. Your doctor may prescribe fever reducers and antibiotics to fight secondary infections, and the doctor will monitor you for those serious complications.

“We don’t want anyone to get measles, and you don’t want to,” Swanson says. For that reason, she and her peers are manning the front lines in the battle against the measles’ best weapon: misinformation. “We are all trying to bolster trust in the vaccine,” she says. “An analysis of over 1,000 studies by the Institute of Medicine says vaccines are in your child’s best interest. Skepticism can be healthy, but with measles, as a pediatrician, a mom, a spokesperson, this is a no-brainer.”

