What Teens Must Know Before Starting a First Job

Fewer teenagers are working summer gigs than in the past. A 2018 report from the executive outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas found that in 1989, almost 56 percent of teenagers were looking for summer work. Last year, it was just under 35 percent.

Still, there are a variety of advantages for teens interested in finding a seasonal job, including earning some cash, saving for college, cultivating work experience and developing practical money-management skills. So, if your teen wants to pursue a job opportunity this summer, you’ll want to help prepare him or her for this next big milestone. Read on for tips for teens to ace the job search and interviewing process, strategically set money aside to reach savings goals and more expert-backed pointers.

The Job Search

“My best recommendation for any teen getting their first job is to know what skills you need to develop and look for opportunities to develop them,” says Melissa McClung, a career coach and speaker and owner of LBD Careers LLC, in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

If, for instance, your teen is shy, it may seem counterintuitive to suggest pursuing a summer job in customer service. However, this kind of role can help your child become more outgoing and learn how to navigate dealing with difficult customers, which can only afford valuable experience and benefit him or her in the future, in and out of the workplace.

“No job is a throwaway job, so begin with the end in mind,” McClung says.

The Job Interview Process

Lisa Barrow, the owner of Kada Recruiting in Summerville, South Carolina, also suggests providing your child with guidance before the interview process. She has a 17-year-old son, Tyler, who recently started working as a waiter for a local seafood restaurant. “You don’t have to wear a power suit to your interview at a restaurant, but dress for success, have a strong handshake and make eye contact,” she says.

Barrow also advises some teenagers to “clean up, or even better, make private your social media presence.” She adds, “Employers are looking for responsible workers and will likely thumb through your Facebook page.”

Barrow also suggests that you tell your teenager to be upfront about anything that might conflict with their job. “Scheduling can be tough for an employer and for teenage employees who have multiple priorities like sports and schoolwork,” Barrow says. Her advice to her son was to be flexible, but not afraid to tell his employer there were certain times or days he couldn’t work.

“Before he was hired, he told his employer that he would have basketball practice, SAT prep and other school obligations. By being clear, the employer knew the time constraints, and Tyler was in control of his own schedule,” Barrow says. She also points out that it’s a good idea for teens to learn valuable skills, such as communication and prioritization, early on.

Pay Attention to How Your Child Is Paid

You’ll want to mention to your teen that taxes will be taken out of his or her paycheck. You’ll also want to ask what forms your teenager had to fill out to get paid, if he or she doesn’t bring them home.

“I have seen some interesting tax situations hit the teenagers pretty hard,” says Beth Logan, the lead tax agent at Kozlog Tax Advisors in Chelmsford, Massachusetts. “Each year it seems that more companies are paying employees as contractors and providing 1099-MISC forms. Many of the teenagers do not understand the tax implications. Many adults do not either,” she adds.

If the teenager fills out a W-4 for tax-withholding purposes, then taxes will be deducted from his or her paycheck.

“Most teenagers will not earn more than $12,000 during the year and therefore, will not owe any federal tax,” she says. “Unfortunately, the employers treating the teenagers like contractors are setting the teenagers up for a big tax bill.”

That’s due to the teen having to pay the employee portions of Social Security and Medicare, according to Logan, who adds: “The teenager who received $4,000 of pay during the summer is surprised when they are hit with a $612 tax bill in April.” In short, you’ll want your teenager to put money aside for those taxes.

Of course, if your teen is doing odd jobs, like babysitting and mowing the lawn, and he or she earns over $400 in a year, the money earned will need to be reported and a self-employment tax will need to be paid. Use the federal government’s Form 1040, Schedule SE to calculate the self-employment tax.

Give Your Teenager a Pep Talk Before Starting Work

Marty Parker, who owns multiple business, including Throw Nation in Dublin, Ohio, a recreation center that employs teenagers, has a few suggestions for teens starting a new summer job.

Show up to work early. “Just being on time isn’t good enough. You need time to come in and get settled. It’s amazing what a few extra minutes does to make you stand out and be considered one of the best employees,” Parker says.

Know that you’re going to make mistakes. Remember, making mistakes is OK, Parker says. “We expect that. Just take responsibility for your mistakes when it’s warranted, learn from it and quickly move on. You have nothing to worry about as long as you learn,” he says.

If you can’t make it to work, make sure somebody in charge knows . “Do the trifecta — call, email and text about your emergency,” Parker says. “Don’t assume that just because you email, your boss will get the message. We are very busy and are not on our computers all the time. If you don’t do the trifecta, it’s essentially like not letting us know.”

Patti Black, a certified financial planner in Birmingham, Alabama, and a mother of 17-year-old twins, suggests encouraging teens to have a savings goal in mind, so that money can be set aside when paychecks come in. “My kids have a goal of saving $1,500 each by the end of summer as their contribution for a second car,” she explains.

Another tip: “Let your teenager handle work problems on his or her own,” Black says. “You can coach them and talk about how you might approach a problem, but ultimately, your teen needs to learn — sometimes by failing — how to handle it on his or her own.”

