What Service Members Should Know About Student Loan Benefits

It’s estimated that there are 1.3 million active-duty service members and more than 800,000 in reserves. To show appreciation for the sacrifices made by these men and women, the Department of Education has put into place several benefits, including those that relate to repayment of student loans.

The Department of Defense announced a new policy in April that went into effect this month that will allow the government to automatically provide members of the military serving in war zones with a student loan benefit. The policy is based on a data-sharing agreement between DOD and the Department of Education that will allow the agencies to automatically determine which service members qualify to eliminate interest on their student loans while actively serving in combat areas.

This benefit has been available since 2008 but few borrowers have received it, most likely because the service members have not known what actions to take or that the benefit exists. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau raised this issue in 2015 and estimated that at the time, service members who should have been exempt from interest had paid more than $100 million in unnecessary interest charges.

Now, federal loan servicers will have the ability to check on the active-duty status of military members to determine when borrowers qualify for the no-interest benefit. The 0% interest benefit is available while service members serve in a hostile area that qualifies for special pay. Interest can be deferred for up to 60 months of service.

In addition to this benefit, here are several other student loan benefits the Department of Education and the Department of Defense have enacted over the years.

— Servicemembers Civil Relief Act: Through SCRA, interest on both federal and private student loans obtained prior to military service is capped at 6% during periods of active duty.

— Military service deferment and deferments after active duty: This is a benefit available for both federal and some private student loans where you can postpone loan repayment during certain periods of active duty and following active duty.

— Public Service Loan Forgiveness: This is for federal direct loans only. Service members may qualify for PSLF if they are employed full time at a qualifying government or nonprofit public service organization, including military service. Any remaining balance after making 120 on-time qualifying payments after Oct. 1, 2007, while in a qualifying income-driven or 10-year standard repayment plan is forgiven.

— HEROES Act waiver: This is a benefit enacted by the Education Department where it waives many of the documentation requirements attached to federal student loans, such as the annual repayment plan certification, when military service prevents the borrower from being able to provide updated information on family size and income.

— Department of Defense repayment of loans: According to the Federal Student Aid site, DOD may pay all or some of your student loans. It varies based on the branch of military.

— Veterans Total and Permanent Disability Discharge: If a service member becomes totally and permanently disabled, he or she may qualify for discharge of federal and some private loans.

In addition, there are several useful student loan resources for service members, including financial counseling offered by nonprofits like the National Foundation for Credit Counseling, the current author of the Student Loan Ranger blog. Federal Student Aid has a dedicated page for military families that provides additional information about student loan repayment plans, deferment and forbearance, and other options to help you repay your loans.

It’s important to know who your servicer is when looking to get these benefits. For federal loans, check out the National Student Loan Data System, or NSLDS, and for private loans, check your credit report to locate the servicer’s contact information.

DOD also has a dedicated resource called Military OneSource that provides information and resources for service members and their families, including tips on managing debt.

Anyone interested in learning more about these benefits and finding out if they qualify should reach out to their loan servicer and their designated military personnel officer. All benefits require some form of documentation — some more than others — and your student loan servicer will be able to provide the most current information for any of these benefits.

Thank you to all veterans who have served and service members who are protecting us today!

