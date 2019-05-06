What Is Radiation Dermatitis?

Cancer is a common disease. Worldwide, an estimated 1.7 million new cases are diagnosed each year, according to the National Cancer Institute. The good news is that with advances in treatment, many patients go on…

Cancer is a common disease. Worldwide, an estimated 1.7 million new cases are diagnosed each year, according to the National Cancer Institute. The good news is that with advances in treatment, many patients go on to survive their cancer and live long, prosperous lives.

Along with chemotherapy, immunotherapy and surgery, radiation therapy is one of the main forms of cancer treatment. In fact, approximately two-thirds of all people impacted by cancer will receive some form of radiation therapy. While radiation therapy is very effective, the side effects from this therapy can also impede a person’s overall quality of life during and after treatment.

What Is Radiation Therapy?

Traditional radiation therapy uses high-energy radiation that’s typically generated by external machines. This can lead to small breaks in the DNA of tumor cells, which results in the shrinking of tumors. Radiation therapy is often used to treat cancers of the breast, head and neck, prostate and cervix, but can be part of a treatment regimen for numerous other forms of cancers, as well. Unlike chemotherapy, which exposes your entire body to treatment, radiation therapy is localized. This means that in most cases, side effects are also localized.

What Are Side Effects of Radiation Therapy?

Potential side effects from radiation therapy depend on the specific form of cancer that’s being treated. For example, patients with head and neck cancer may have pain or discomfort while eating and difficulty swallowing.

One of the most common side effects experienced across various cancers is radiation dermatitis, a rash that occurs on the skin overlying the cancer. Radiation dermatitis impacts up to 95 percent of people receiving radiation to treat their cancers. It’s most common in people with cancers of the breast, head and neck, and genital regions. Radiation dermatitis is usually limited to the site of radiation treatment, and it can occur within hours to weeks of exposure to radiation. Symptoms vary and can range from itching, burning and pain to open or bleeding ulcers.

How Can Radiation Therapy Affect Your Quality of Life?

Though side effects from radiotherapy are localized, severe or even minor rashes can impact a person’s overall quality of life. This was recently demonstrated in an article our team had published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology.

We used a tool called the Skindex-16 to measure our patients’ quality of life in three areas: symptoms (itching, burning, etc.), emotions (frustration, embarrassment, etc.) and functioning (ability to work and show affection). We found that patients who developed a more severe rash experienced a more negative impact on their quality of life in all of these three areas. These results have proven that radiation dermatitis is important to patients, and we need more research so that we can better understand how to prevent and treat it.

What’s Next?

Unfortunately, little is known about the best way to treat and prevent radiation dermatitis. A prior study from our group showed that radiation oncologists have very different practices in how they treat patients experiencing radiation dermatitis.

Some studies have shown that topical steroids or antibiotic ointments can help. Other topical medications, such as petrolatum and aloe vera, are also commonly used to treat dermatitis symptoms. However, there is no one proven superior treatment, and research comparing various methods is limited.

We are investigating the use of an antibiotic ointment and body wash to prevent the development of radiation dermatitis. We hope that our findings can help prevent this common and bothersome side effect of radiation therapy.

What Can You Do?

If you experience radiation dermatitis or any other side effects related to your radiation therapy, speak to your doctor immediately. Side effects like radiation dermatitis can and should be addressed so that they do not hinder your treatment and recovery.

You can seek further help by speaking to a board-certified dermatologist. They can help by looking for any skin infections that may be worsening your rash. We encourage patients to communicate openly with their doctors in order to make their cancer treatment experience as easy and comfortable as possible.

